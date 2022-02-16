'Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story' takes you on an adventure down the slopes and into history

Are you caught up in the fervor of the Olympics, and not quite ready for the adventure to end? If so, you're in luck!

SKI BUM: THE WARREN MILLER STORY, now available on Prime Video, features Miller’s final interview before his passing in 2018. Directed by Patrick Creadon (Wordplay, Hesburgh, Ocean Stories: The Halls, 30 for 30 ep. Catholics Vs. Convicts).

Featuring interviews with professional extreme skiiers, Olympic gold medalists, and filmmakers, it follows the life and times of the legendary filmmaker who, through his annual films and national tours, was a driving force in the development and promotion of the ski industry in the US and the world.

Ski Bum opened the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival, winning the Audience Award for Beyond Feature and also played Seattle International Film Festival and Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

It's definitely a must-watch for people who love skiing, winter sports, or are even just fans of Warren Miller. Be sure to check it out!