Wednesday, Feb 16

Toyota debuts NHRA-featured Horsepower Hangover-titled piece

Racing News
Wednesday, Feb 16 50
Toyota debuts NHRA-featured Horsepower Hangover-titled piece Getty Images

As the NHRA prepares to kick off another thrilling season, Toyota is pleased to debut an all-new piece entitled ‘Horsepower Hangover’ featuring some of Toyota’s diverse and talented NHRA drivers: multi-time Top Fuel champion Antron Brown, 2013 Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon, 2018 Funny Car champion J.R. Todd and former U.S. Nationals winner Alexis DeJoria.

 

The clip, produced by North Carolina-based What Not Films, highlights the all-new Toyota Tundra and the incredible levels of horsepower that are delivered. Brown proves to be ‘hungover’ as he struggles to comprehend all of the horsepower these new vehicles produce. Shot over multiple days at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the MGM Grand hotel, the piece highlights all four driver’s personalities and is sure to bring a smile to the faces of all NHRA fans.

 

The 30-second version of ‘Horsepower Hangover’ will be seen on the in venue jumbotron at all events on the 2022 NHRA schedule, along with the Toyota Gazoo Racing Experience at select races. Toyota plans to release a second NHRA-themed commercial on a national scale later this season. 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports Continues as Racing’s Best Thrill Ride in 2022 BMC Racing Returns as Title Sponsor for Sixty-Seven Racing's Davis Fisher for 2022 Progressive American Flat Track Season »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.