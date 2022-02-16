Stoli’s elit Vodka partners with ROKiT Venturi Racing at Formula E Championship

Stoli® Group, the leading global ultra-luxury spirits and wines company, today announced a partnership between Stoli Group's elit™ Vodka and ROKiT Venturi Racing. Kicked off in Mexico, the partnership positions elit™ Vodka as a principal partner of the ROKiT Venturi Racing Team as they contest the FIA Formula E World Championship.

"With sustainability at the heart of our DNA, we have a plan to deliver one vision and one mission: establishing the most powerful and sustainable ultra-luxury spirits and wines portfolio by 2025," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "To that end, we have been in search of partners that boldly match our sustainability vision in innovative ways, and on multiple fronts. We are thrilled to announce we have found that in the ROKiT Venturi team as the leader in electric motorsport, driven forward by a female CEO and in full support of LGBTQ rights.”

From the 2022 Mexico City E-Prix, elit™ Vodka will adopt a central position in ROKiT Venturi Racing's visual identity, with branding appearing on the front and rear wing, bargeboards and nose cone of the team's Season 8 livery. Branding will also appear on the racing suits of drivers Edoardo Mortara and Lucas di Grassi, on team wear, and in ROKiT Venturi Racing's garage.

"We are delighted to welcome the Stoli Group and elit™ Vodka to our partnership family," commented Susie Wolff, CEO, ROKiT Venturi Racing. "We both share bold aspirations for the future and together, we will continue to champion sustainability, diversity and inclusion over the coming seasons.”

The agreement demonstrates Stoli Group's resolute faith in the team and showcases the realization of ROKiT Venturi Racing's vision, competing at the pinnacle of electric motorsport. With almost double the energy storage capacity of its first-generation predecessor, the Gen2 car signaled a key technological breakthrough in Formula E, with drivers able to race at higher speeds and over further distances than ever before. ROKiT Venturi Racing has been part of the FIA Formula E World Championship since the series' inception and has built a long-lasting legacy as the first manufacturer to join the category in December 2013. Together with ROKiT Venturi Racing, elit™ Vodka is closer to making a difference by accelerating a sustainability agenda and addressing responsible alcohol consumption.

"While a successful sustainable journey can't be achieved alone, together we can make a lasting difference," concluded McKinney. "ROKiT Venturi Racing, the Stoli Group and elit™ Vodka are united in the pursuit of excellence and not only want to be the best but strive to break the mold, achieving the unachievable.”