DGR ARCA Menards Series East Recap: New Smyrna Speedway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Place of Hope Ford Fusion Start: 2nd Finish: 2nd Taylor Gray qualified second for the Race to Stop Suicide 200 by way of his fastest lap from the lone practice session of the day.

Gray bided his time riding in second for the opening 48 laps before light rain forced officials to throw the yellow flag on lap 49. The field went back to green on lap 59 and the 16-year-old driver fought side-by-side for the lead for the opening three circuits and managed to lead lap 61. Rain forced another caution on lap 63.

The Place of Hope Ford Fusion got an excellent restart on lap 76 and rocketed to the lead, maintaining position there until lap 94.

When the caution flag waved on lap 104 for scheduled pit stops, Gray was in second. The team changed tires, added fuel and made air pressure adjustments to gear up for the final 94 laps.

Consecutive cautions on laps 134 and 139 saw the New Mexico native still in the second position, but on the next restart he managed to get the holeshot into turn one and hold onto the lead until lap 166.

Gray was once again in second when the final caution of the race came out with 10 laps remaining to set up a six-lap shootout. Unable to overcome tire spin on the restart, the young driver had to settle for a hard-fought second-place finish to kick off the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East campaign.