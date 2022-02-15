Wallbox’s Smart Home EV Chargers Now Available for Purchase at NAPA AUTO PARTS

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with NAPA AUTO PARTS, a brand of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and a premier retail auto parts reseller in the U.S. NAPA AUTO PARTS stores will be an authorized dealer of Pulsar Plus, Wallbox’s award-winning smart home EV charger, online and in-store at more than 6,000 locations across the United States and Canada. Pulsar Plus is available for purchase in select retail locations as of mid-February 2022.

“For nearly a century, NAPA AUTO PARTS stores have been a trusted source for automotive parts, accessories and services,” said Susan Starnes, Vice President, Emerging Markets of Genuine Parts Company. “Bringing the Wallbox brand to the NAPA network builds on our EV product selection and is another step forward in our commitment to being first-to-market in providing emerging EV technology to our customers. We’re delighted to carry the Pulsar Plus which is recognized as one of the smartest and easiest ways for consumers to charge an EV at home.”

Pulsar Plus (models 40A and 48A) are Wallbox’s best-selling home charger worldwide and is compatible with all EVs. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Pulsar Plus comes standard with Wallbox’s proprietary energy management solutions, such as Eco-Smart and Power Boost to offer users increased control and flexibility over their charging.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the NAPA AUTO PARTS stores as they continue to build out their comprehensive offering to meet the evolving needs of the EV customer,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America. “Showcasing Pulsar Plus through an established brand like NAPA AUTO PARTS can help expand the awareness of our products as we continue to take steps aimed to accelerate the adoption of our smart home EV charger across the United States and Canada.”

Pulsar Plus will be available for purchase online at https://www.napaonline.com/ and in-store at more than 6,000 retail locations across the United States and Canada.

