Young's Motorsports Race to Stop Suicide 200 ARCA East Team Preview

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): LH Waterfront Construction | Besecker & Maynard Group

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest

Welcome To The Team: Teenager Late Model sensation Leland Honeyman Jr. has joined Young’s Motorsports for the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East season.

Honeyman will run the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction | Besecker & Maynard Group Chevrolet for the entire seven-race series beginning with Tuesday night’s Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

In addition to ARCA, Honeyman is slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this fall for the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team.

Just The Facts: Honeyman, 16, aligns with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after a successful 2021 season competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, where he earned championship-runner up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then subsequently collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and two years later was crowned a Bandolero National Champion. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021.

Thankful For You: LH Waterfront Construction will serve as the primary marketing of Honeyman’s No. 02 Chevrolet for his rookie campaign in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level.

Besecker & Maynard Group umbrellaed under Keller Williams Realty dynamically serves their clients with specialized realty services from listings to buyers.

They listen to learn your needs, then get to work to meet them head-on, with exemplary service and exceptional marketing to showcase your property listing with staging, stunning photography, social media exposure and print advertising in popular real estate magazines.

Their seasoned buyer specialists are here to help fine-tune your home search.

Calling The Shots: Guiding Honeyman as crew chief of the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction | Besecker & Maynard Group Chevrolet is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

Abbott returns to the Young’s Motorsports team after serving as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing.

With over 178 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Abbott has five top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish most recently at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with John Hunter Nemechek in September 2021.

New Smyrna will officially mark Abbott’s crew chief debut under the ARCA banner.

Young’s Motorsports 2022 ARCA Season: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports will begin their second season of ARCA competition in 2022

Last year, the organization expanded its platform to include the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series.

Throughout the premier ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East seasons, Young’s Motorsports participated in 11 races with a best finish of seventh in their ARCA East debut at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with driver Connor Mosack.

In all, Young’s Motorsports delivered one top-10, four top-15s and 10 top-20 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

Talk about what the last couple of weeks have been like since your announcement? “The outpouring of support has been great. I cannot wait to get the 2022 racing season underway.

The Young’s Motorsports team has made me feel very welcome and I really think we have a chance to go to every race and not only be competitive but have a shot at Victory Lane and keep this Young’s Motorsports team in the hunt for the championship.”

Thoughts about New Smyrna this week: “I’m very optimistic about New Smyrna. It is going to be super important to get our No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction | Besecker & Maynard Group Chevrolet dialed in.

“With practice and qualifying being combined, we just want to put ourselves in a good position to post a good lap that will allow us to start the race near the front.

“From there, it’s about keeping our car dialed in and keeping the bigger picture in mind. I just want my ARCA Menards Series East debut to be a successful one.”

Thoughts about the upcoming 2022 season: “There is obviously pressure to perform. I want to prove that I have what it takes to not only be an excellent ARCA Menards Series driver – but doing everything I can to be prepared for my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut later in the year.

“For me, it’s one race at a time. Winning, obviously is the goal, but making sure we get the best finish possible out of our No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction | Besecker & Maynard Group Chevrolet is my top priority.”

Race Information:

The Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope (200 laps | 100 miles) is the first of seven races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Tuesday, February 15 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The results of practice will dictate the starting grid for the season-opening race. The event will take the green flag just after 7:30 p.m. with live television coverage on FloRacing and taped delay coverage on the USA Network.

Youngs Motorsports PR