CCM Racing Preview: Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope at New Smyrna Speedway

Steve Austin will be piloting the No. 22 Coble Enterprises/RedTide Canopies Chevrolet for CCM Racing in Tuesday night’s race at New Smyrna Speedway for the ARCA Menards Series East

This will be Austin’s ARCA Menards Series East debut

Austin, 56, is a New Bern, North Carolina native who has a varied racing career with experience in street stocks, modifieds, late models, among many other forms of racing

Austin will be the first driver to make a start for CCM Racing in the ARCA Menards Series other than team owner Eric Caudell

New Smyrna Speedway is a half-mile paved oval in New Smyrna, Beach Florida. The race will be 200 laps.

The Race to Stop Suicide 200 will take place on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at New Smyrna Speedway at 7:30PM ET with coverage from FloRacing and ARCARacing.com.







Quote:

“I am looking forward to my ARCA Menards Series debut at New Smyrna in the CCM Racing No. 22 Coble Enterprises/RedTide Canopies Chevy. It’s been a while since I’ve been in a heavy car, and I am wanting to just make laps the first half of the race while getting used to the car and then go racing the last 100 laps.

With the stacked field in this event, a top 10 would be like a win for us after being out of the car for so long. All the crew at CCM Racing has worked really hard to make this deal happen. If we can get through this race without any damage and get a head start on Pensacola, then I’ll be ecstatic!

Our goal is to secure sponsorship that will allow us to run for wins and chase a championship. When you’re competing against well-funded teams like Kyle Busch Motorsports, Venturini Motorsports, and others, it’s an uphill battle, but one that team owner Eric Caudell gives everything he has to make happen.

Big thank you to Coble Enterprises, RedTide Canopies, Doug Design, and MJM Yachts for all their support. We certainly can’t do it without their assistance. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than CCM Racing.” Steve Austin

CCM Racing PR