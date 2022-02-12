Josh White Welcome - You 1st Realty Infinity

MDR Sports Mgt and Josh White racing is pleased to announce that Josh will be racing 3 races in the ARCA Menards Series for Clubb Racing Inc in the 03 Toyota. Alex Clubb owner of Clubb Racing is looking forward to partnering with Josh White Racing and hoping to do more races soon. You can follow Clubb racing at https://www.facebook.com/ClubbRacing

Josh will be racing at Charlotte with the support of as an associate sponsor You 1st Realty Infinity. Josh White Racing will bring brand awareness to Your 1 Realty Infinity

Scott Smith owner says “ As a fellow veteran, I am excited to have the opportunity to support Josh in his journey to achieving his goals in NASCAR. It is an honor to be involved even in this small way. You 1st Realty Infinity is excited to see Josh turn left better than anyone else!" My company is a real estate brokerage that services the Denver Metro and surrounding areas.

You can visit You 1st Infinity by going to their website at https://infinity.coloradohomefinder.com/

Josh White is a marine veteran that loves to race. Josh raced in the NASCAR ARCA and Truck series in the past and is looking forward to making a comeback in the 2022 racing season. Josh is the 2nd Marine to ever race in the NASCAR series and currently he will be the only Marine to race since 1966. Follow Josh White Racing at https://www.facebook.com/JoshWhiteRacing

Josh is currently still looking for sponsorship to fulfill some more of the racing season If you would like more information, please contact MDR Sports Mgt at 704-723-1238 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Josh White PR