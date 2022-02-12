Spike Kohlbecker Joins Turn 3 Motorsport with Ignite Autosport for 2022 USF2000 Campaign

“Racing is all about winning, and winning at any level of motorsport is all about teamwork,” said Margay Racing President and Ignite Autosport Team Manager Keith Freber. “Peter and his team at Turn 3 Motorsport have shown that they have the right people in the right places to contend for wins and championships in the Road to Indy Series. We’re confident that Spike is now well positioned to do just that. As he has done throughout his almost 15 year career with Margay Racing and Ignite Autosport, we expect Spike to rise to the challenge and get the job done in 2022.”



Prior to joining the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, Kohlbecker raced F1600 cars in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, earning the title of Vice Champion in the 2019 Avon Tyres UK National Championship. In 2020, Kohlbecker Competed in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand, scoring a best finish of fifth and earning the “Most Improved Driver” award. That same year, he finished third in the F4 United States Championship powered by Honda with two wins, six additional podium finishes and three pole positions.



Having achieved race wins and recognition in each step of his racing career thus far, Kohlbecker is ready to challenge for regular podiums in the 2022 USF2000 Championship with Turn 3 Motorsport.



“It’s great to have Spike and Ignite Autosport join us to complete our 2022 lineup,” said Turn 3 Motorsport Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “We’ve been working on this deal over the past few months and feel it will be a great fit for our team. Spike has conducted one test with us so far at Sebring International Raceway, and we are looking forward to using that as a foundation to build him up into a championship contender for the 2022 season.”



“Spike has proven his competitiveness in every season he’s ran over the past couple of years,” continued Dempsey. “I feel with the relationship we’ve started, we will be able to give him the tools he will need both inside and outside of the car to extract the most out of himself for the 2022 season.”