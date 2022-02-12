Spike Kohlbecker Joins Turn 3 Motorsport with Ignite Autosport for 2022 USF2000 Campaign

|
Spike Kohlbecker of St. Louis, Missouri will join race winning team Turn 3 Motorsport for both his and the team’s second season in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship in 2022. Named the 2021 Hyperco Rookie of the Year, 19-year-old Kohlbecker finished seventh in last year’s USF2000 Championship with a podium finish and top-ten results in 13 out of 18 total races.
Kohlbecker will once again partner with Ignite Autosport, an extension of St. Louis-based karting program Margay Racing, to form Turn 3 Motorsport with Ignite Autosport for the 2022 season. Kohlbecker got his start with Margay Racing as a young racer and has continued to represent the program as a factory driver throughout the progression of his racing career.
“It feels great to say ‘I’m back!’,” said Kohlbecker. “I wouldn’t be able to say that without the support of my sponsors, supporters, and friends that have been on this journey with me. It's awesome to be back in the USF2000 Series with Turn 3 Motorsport. The Turn 3 team is filled with many familiar names and faces for me, so it feels like home, and racing for the Dempsey family again is a real honor. I’m excited to be a part of the Turn 3 team momentum. You can count on us working hard again this year, and I know that together we will have an amazing season.”
“It’s clear that racing in the USA is on the minds of top drivers around the world,” continued Kohlbecker. “Just look at the talent that the Road to Indy has attracted from near and far. I’m really looking forward to the start of the 2022 season and want to thank all of my sponsors for their support – Ignite Autosport, Ruckus Racing, Margay Racing, Fort Family Foundation, TierPoint, RSolution, Central Institute for Human Performance, True Title, PSL, MessmerCares, Cfx, Lake Charles Park, Clark & Carol Amos, Team Schuster, Alvear Crowdfunded Ventures, and Gar & Elise Lippincott. See you at the track!”