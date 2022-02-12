Tickets available for 2022 Formula DRIFT Championship rounds

Hot on the heels of the recent announcement that tickets were available for the opening round of the 2022 Formula DRIFT season, we can now confirm that fans are able to purchase tickets for the first seven Championship events via formulad.com/schedule. Tickets for the Finale; Title Fight at Irwindale Events Center on October 14-15, are scheduled to go on-sale later in the season.

Throughout the season the teams will traverse the United States, beginning and ending in California at Streets of Long Beach and Irwindale, respectively. The season includes four double-header events, where the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship teams are joined by the PROSPEC teams. On these occasions, the action will take place across three days, beginning on Thursday, with the remaining weekends showcasing the FD PRO battles into two days. The 2022 schedule is as follows:

2022 FORMULA DRIFT PRO CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

VENUE LOCATION DATE Streets of Long Beach Long Beach, CA April 1-2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Atlanta, GA May 6-7 Orlando Speed World Orlando, FL May 19-21 Englishtown Raceway Park Englishtown, NJ June 9-11 World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, IL July 14-16 Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA August 5-6 Utah Motorsports Park Grantsville, UT September 15-17 Irwindale Speedway Irwindale, CA October 14-15

2022 FORMULA DRIFT LINK ECU PROSPEC CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

VENUE LOCATION DATE Orlando Speed World Orlando, FL May 19-21 Englishtown Raceway Park Englishtown, NJ June 9-11 World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, IL July 14-16 Utah Motorsports Park Grantsville, UT September 15-17

New for 2022 is the addition of Utah Motorsports Park, which will host the PROSPEC Championship Final Round, crowning the victor in what will undoubtedly be another hotly contested season.

In addition to purchasing grandstand seats for each round, fans at every Formula DRIFT event are able to visit the paddock to see the competition cars and meet the teams. There is also a driver autograph session at every round, plus vendor area and food concessions. Hardcore fans can also purchase a VIP package, which includes a track walk and collectible Formula DRIFT items.

We’ve said it before but it’s worth repeating: most Formula DRIFT events are sold out or reach capacity. Therefore, we advise fans to purchase their tickets early from formulad.com/schedule to avoid disappointment.

“We broke attendance records at every track in 2021, and with an outstanding field of fiercely competitive drivers lining up for this season, we want to encourage fans to purchase early and join us as the Championships unfold,” said Ryan Sage, President of Formula DRIFT. “In response to the long weekends in 2021, we’re altering the schedule slightly this year and returning to Thursday qualifying for the double-header events when the PRO and PROSPEC teams are running. This means that new for 2022, Thursday action is open to the public!”

Please visit formulad.com for the 2022 FD PRO and PROSPEC Championship schedules, event details, ticket purchases, driver profiles, livestream information and more.