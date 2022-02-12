Eibach Joins Trans Am and SVRA as Newest SpeedTour Partner

Eibach, Inc. is the newest partner to join the SpeedTour family ahead of the 2022 race season. The agreement names Eibach the “Official Spring Company” of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli (Trans Am) and an “Authorized Spring Company” of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA). From F1, NASCAR, IMSA, DTM, IndyCar, ARCA, SCORE, King of the Hammers, Supercross, to Lucas Oil Late Models and many more, Eibach is the most diverse and influential motorsport spring company in the world.

“Eibach makes the finest performance springs in the world,” said Tony Parella, owner of the Trans Am Series and SVRA. “From F1 to NASCAR to IndyCar and more, they are ingrained in the top tier of motorsports as race teams and race series around the world turn to Eibach for their state-of-the-art technology and expert craftmanship. I’m excited for them to join the SpeedTour paddock and can’t wait to see the impact they make on the track.”

Based in Corona, Calif., Eibach has over 70 years of racing heritage. Much like the SpeedTour competitors, Eibach’s focus on performance and handling—and therefore the joy of driving—comprise their top priorities. With the product philosophy of “Engineered to Win,” Eibach has taken lessons derived directly from motorsports to improve driving characteristics and develop their suspension components for cars both on the racetrack and on the street.

“Partnering with SpeedTour and getting involved in Trans Am and SVRA is a natural fit,” said Mark Krumme, Eibach’s Head of Marketing. “From the wheel-to-wheel racing of Trans Am to the passion and dedication of SVRA, our priorities and philosophies align perfectly. We’re excited to get into the paddock, to get to know the racers and to introduce them to our line of suspension components.”

SpeedTour provides partners with value through a unique B2B ecosystem, located in a paddock filled with business owners and corporate executives. With highly-visible branding opportunities available during SpeedTour event weekends, promotion abilities also exist within SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine and on the various SpeedTour websites and social media platforms. The list of partners from top brands and companies involved with SpeedTour and its racing series continues to grow.