TRG Announces 2022 GT4 Season

Derek DeBoer "I’m feeling some wonderful energy as I’m entering my 10th season with this great team! The support from The Racers Group, and consistent belief from LaSalle Solutions, and BRM Chronographes certainly keeps us pointing towards success. I couldn’t be more excited to be reunited with Jason Alexandridis, a close friend and co-driver from 2016. Together, we have achieved many podiums, race wins and a team championship, and we aim to keep that momentum alive. In our new TRG#66 — a completely redesigned 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport—and with full-season teammates, Todd Hetherington and Dr. Jim Rappaport, we have the best platform available. This gives us a big blast of confidence as we take on this extremely competitive field. TRG and our great partners have become family, so I’m super grateful to be getting back together and getting the season underway!We are also expanding on our family project: FASTLIFE, Let’s Go the Children’s book, written by my wife Brooke and illustrated by my daughter Paige. We are very thankful for everyone involved in the project and are anxious to get the heartwarming story into many hands! More information on the book and our charitable initiatives at www.Fastlife.tv"

— Derek DeBoer



Jason Alexandridis "Thrilled. This is probably the best word I can use to describe my feelings coming into this 2022 season. It was 2016 when Derek DeBoer and I paired up for the inaugural PWC Sprint X season. We were the early pioneers of this new race format and we developed an incredibly strong bond with each other, the series, and with TRG. Since then, Derek and I had always hoped the stars would align and we could compete together again for a full season championship. Now six years later, that day has finally arrived and Derek and I will pilot the iconic TRG #66 new 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 ClubSport for the entire 2022 season. It's truly an honor to be back with such a storied team, exceptional crew, and a team captain as experienced as Kevin Buckler. I am also looking forward to working alongside Jim Rappaport and Todd Hetherington. As a team we will be testing together, sharing our thoughts and strategies, and competing for the championship. I couldn't be more ready to jump back in the saddle and ride this new and capable stallion into the winner's circle."

— Jason Alexandridis



Dr. Jim Rappaport



“Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness (in our case, happiness is perfection and speed). Last season did not add to the podium finish list, of which there are 25, but it did add to the experience and memory list in a great way. I was able to race with my coach and long-time mentor, Robert Orcutt, at Sonoma Raceway. Then, I had the opportunity to finish the season with my new co-driver, Todd Hetheringon. It was a great experience to see him and our team grow in skill and confidence.” — Dr. Jim Rappaport



Todd Hetherington



"'Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory' —Dr.Seuss

That said, the memories of last season were of many emotions, excitement being one. I'm excited for my 2nd season with TRG and running the new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport and excited to again work with my Co-Driver, Dr. Jim Rappaport, and teammates Derek DeBoer and Jason Alexandridis. I am confident with these guys and the incredible TRG team along with the guidance of Kevin Buckler that we will have a successful season and continue to improve our race-craft. I'm excited for the challenges in front of me and thankful for all the support from Sponsors, teammates, friends and family. Go TRG in 2022.

—Todd Hetherington



