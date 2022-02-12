MAVTV Motorsports Network Becomes New Home of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Ahead of 50th Anniversary Season

"At MAVTV, we are thrilled to be a long-time broadcast partner of Pro Motocross, bringing world-class motocross competitions directly into the homes of fans since 2014," said Dan Teitscheid, President of MAVTV Motorsports Network. "With the addition of Pro Motocross to our MAVTV Plus streaming service, fans can now enjoy all the race action live and on-demand from anywhere. We couldn't be more excited to elevate our subscription service and reinforce our partnership with the top off-road motorcycle racing series."

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is the world’s premier outdoor motocross series, founded in 1972 and sponsored by Lucas Oil for the past 13 years. While the MAVTV broadcast schedule has included several live airings within the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series since 2014, this is the first year MAVTV will air the entire 12-round series.

"Our team at Lucas Oil is incredibly honored to be able to support the motocross industry for the past 13 years,” said Morgan Lucas, president of Lucas Oil. "We’ve seen some of the best-in-class athletes compete in this series, and we’re excited to expand our audience even further on our MAVTV channels."

MAVTV Motorsports Network is thrilled to bring race fans LIVE broadcasts of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as part of its 50th anniversary season. The 50-year milestone of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series is a testament to the popularity and power of the sport, from grassroots beginnings to a preeminent championship series with global reach, appeal and massive cultural impact. The landmark season will be broadcast live on MAVTV and for the first time on MAVTV Plus .