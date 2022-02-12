Back for a third year within the Progressive American Flat Track Championship, Royal Enfield's BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. program will feature its largest field yet of new and returning riders.

Now in its third year, Royal Enfield’s groundbreaking Build. Train. Race. program, which fosters a class of women riders in building their own unique Royal Enfield race-ready motorcycles and provides guidance and training throughout an entire race season, returns for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season. With a field of 15 riders and a total of seven rounds in the upcoming season, Royal Enfield BTR will have a larger presence than ever in the classic American motorcycle racing circuit.
“Following our success of the last two seasons with the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. program, it only made sense to go even bigger for 2022,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead – Royal Enfield Americas. “We continue to be overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm from fans, sponsors and the entire American Flat Track paddock and we’re so excited to have an even larger presence this season. We have an incredible group of women and a full race schedule ahead—this is going to be a big year for Royal Enfield at American Flat Track.”
Build. Train. Race. participants each receive a Royal Enfield INT 650 motorcycle which they design and modify into their own unique race bike. This twin-cylinder classic-style motorcycle is an ideal platform for flat track racing. Crew Chief Erik Moldenhauer will work with the women, providing technical advice and support throughout the build and race portions of the program while Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield racer Johnny Lewis will help provide on-track training.
Click for more information on Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield Slide School.
The 2022 Royal Enfield INT 650 is the base motorcycle for BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. Flat Track at Progressive American Flat Track.
THE RIDERS
Seven returning riders will be joined by eight new participants, growing the Royal Enfield BTR presence in the Progressive American Flat Track paddock to 15 racers over last season’s nine. Jillian Deschenes and Jaycee Jones return and will likely continue their battle for dominance. Lana Macnaughton, Gabrielle Hughes, Nean Kiskela, Malary Lee and Erin Ferris are also back and hungry for more in 2022. Find the full roster, and please help welcome the eight BTR Flat Track newcomers below.
2022 BTR Flat Track Roster
- Jaycee Jones, 23, Fallbrook, California
- Lana Macnaughton, 32, Nampa, Idaho
- Gabrielle Hughes, 24, Akron, Ohio
- Nean Kiskela, 41, Portland, Oregon
- Jillian Deschenes, 33, Otsego, Minnesota
- Malary Lee, 31, Buda, Texas
- Erin Ferris, 31, Graham, Washington
- Anna Serena, 36, Miami Beach, Florida
- Stephanie Pietz, 35, Mesa, Arizona
- Kaiela Hobart, 28, Bremerton, Washington
- Zaria Martens, 18, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
- Alex Bumpus Mcdonald, 33, Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Makenna Hiatt, 22, Camano Island, Washington
- Moriah Hummer, 35, Fort Collins, Colorado
- Mia Reese, 28, Woodstock, Illinois
“I learned so much through the program that I apply to my daily life on and off the track,” said returning rider Jaycee Jones of Fallbrook, California. “I am beyond excited to be on the team again. It’s going to be a good year making new friendships and having more competition.”
“I can’t explain how stoked I am to be part of the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. team this year,” said newcomer Zaria Martens of Germantown, Wisconsin. “The BTR program is such an amazing opportunity for women racers. I’m so glad that I am able to be on the team this season.”
Find more information coming soon on the 2022 BTR Flat Track Racing line up.
THE SPONSORS
Royal Enfield is thrilled to welcome back a generous host of sponsors for BTR Flat Track. Returning to the team are S&S Cycle, Maxima Racing Oils, BOXO USA and Öhlins USA Suspension while new sponsors Arai Helmets and AGV come on board for the 2022 season.
“The support of these outstanding sponsors is key to the success of Royal Enfield BTR,” said Poland. “We couldn’t do it without them. Sending the Royal Enfield BTR women out onto the track with the confidence of premium parts, support and protection means the world to us. Our continued thanks to everyone backing our 2022 BTR Flat Track program.”
THE SCHEDULE
Along with the team roster, the BTR Flat Track schedule increases in scope, as well. On the heels of last season’s four-round circuit, the BTR program will visit seven Progressive American Flat Track venues in 2022. Racing will begin at the Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile in Barberville, Florida, March 10, for “BTR Select,” which will invite returning riders, and new participants who have their builds complete, to compete in an exhibition race. The first BTR Flat Track full-grid event will be the I-70 Half-Mile in Odessa, Missouri (April 23), after the entire field have completed their race bikes and training.
2022 Royal Enfield BTR Flat Track Schedule
Mar 11 (Rnd 1) Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I, Barberville, FL
Apr 23 (Rnd 2) I-70 Half-Mile, Odessa, MO
Jun 11 (Rnd 3) Laconia Short Track, Loudon NH
Jul 16 (Rnd 4) Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile, Port Royal, PA
Aug 6 (Rnd 5) Black Hills Half-Mile, Rapid City, SD
Sep 24 (Rnd 6) Cedar Lake Short Track, New Richmond, WI
Oct 15 (Rnd 7) Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III, Barberville, FL
Click for more information on 2022 Progressive American Flat Track.
About Royal Enfield
The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.
Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 140 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the all-new Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT 650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.
For more information on Royal Enfield North America, visit www.RoyalEnfield.com/us/en/, www.Instagram.com/RoyalEnfield_NA, www.Facebook.com/RoyalEnfieldNorthAmerica.