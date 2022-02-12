ASCS CAS Non-Wing Season Opener Goes To R.J. Johnson

Upping his ASCS Regional win count to 31, Phoenix, Arizona's R.J. Johnson led just the closing two laps during Friday's ASCS CAS Non-Wing Season Opener at Central Arizona Speedway.

Taking $1,500 for his preliminary night score, the win is Johnson's 10th with the series.

Chasing race-long-leader, Brody Roa, the California shoe looked to have a sure thing going. Fending off the field through several restarts, Roa put distance on his challengers at every turn; however, the closing laps of the Steffey Shootout took a turn as the No. 8m began losing speed with under five laps to run.

Seeing the nearly two-second gap begin to fade, Johnson, who had been chasing since Lap 6, shot into the lead as the field came around to the white flag. Winning by 0.946-seconds, the No. 51 was pursued by Ty Mihocko to the checkered flag, with Jonas Reynolds ending up on the final podium step. Dustin Burkhart was fourth, with Brody Roa able to hold on to finish fifth.

James Webster crossed sixth, with Wayne Siddle seventh. Ricky Lewis, Bryan Ledbetter, and Jim Vanzant made up the top ten.

The Steffey Shootout continues on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Central Arizona Speedway.

Tickets are $20 for adults and free for Kids 11 and under. Pits are $35 with Kids six and under free. Grandstands open daily at 4:00 P.M. Pits open at 3:00 P.M. (MT). Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 Eleven Mile Corner in Casa Grande, Ariz. For more information and directions, call (520) 709-0718 or log onto http://www. centralarizonaspeedway.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS CAS Non-Wing

Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.)

Friday, February 11, 2022

Car Count: 19

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 51-RJ Johnson[4]; 2. 34-Sterling Cling[6]; 3. 3-Tye Mihocko[3]; 4. 10-Jess Beckett[5]; 5. 5AZ-James Webster[7]; 6. 61-Chad Stevens[2]; 7. (DNF) 98-Matt Lundy[1]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8M-Brody Roa[1]; 2. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[2]; 3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[6]; 4. 11-Ricky Lewis[4]; 5. 20-Shon Deskins[5]; 6. 007-Wayne Siddle[3]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart[2]; 2. 3V-Jim Vanzant[4]; 3. 6-Logan Calderwood[3]; 4. 2-AJ Hernandez[1]; 5. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[5]; 6. (DNS) 6X-Ronnie Clark

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 51-RJ Johnson[6]; 2. 3-Tye Mihocko[8]; 3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[2]; 4. 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart[4]; 5. 8M-Brody Roa[1]; 6. 5AZ-James Webster[18]; 7. 007-Wayne Siddle[14]; 8. (DNF) 11-Ricky Lewis[11]; 9. (DNF) 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[7]; 10. (DNF) 3V-Jim Vanzant[3]; 11. (DNF) 6-Logan Calderwood[9]; 12. (DNF) 20-Shon Deskins[13]; 13. (DNF) 10-Jess Beckett[10]; 14. (DNF) 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 15. (DNF) 61-Chad Stevens[15]; 16. (DNF) 2-AJ Hernandez[12]; 17. (DNF) 4-Tuesday Calderwood[19]; 18. (DNS) 98-Matt Lundy; 19. (DNS) 6X-Ronnie Clark