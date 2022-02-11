Stafford's NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final to Pay $15,000 to Win

The 49th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final transitions to a new era in 2022 with the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series headlining the September 24th event with an 80-lap, $15,000 to win event. This marks the 2nd $15,000 to win event on the 2022 Stafford Speedway schedule after the 50th running of the NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

“The last few seasons we have seen great support from the Open Modified teams in the region,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “The Tri-Track series event at the end of 2020 was a very successful event with over 50 cars attempting to qualify for the CBYD Modified Classic. We were unable to find a date that worked for both schedules in 2021 but kept our eye on future dates which is how this event came together.”

The Tri-Track Modified Series, newly sponsored by Monaco Ford, has expanded their schedule in 2022, featuring 7 events at 6 different tracks throughout New England. Over 70 drivers attempted to qualify for a Tri-Track event in 2021 with “Big Money” Matt Hirschman, Chase Dowling, Jon McKennedy, and Sam Rameau each scoring wins. Fans can expect a mix of drivers contesting the 28 starting spots, from Stafford regulars like Ronnie Williams, Todd Owen, and Keith Rocco to outsiders like Hirschman, McKennedy, and Rameau looking to grab a big payday.

The only other Tri-Track appearance at Stafford Speedway came in October of 2020 in the CBYD Modified Classic. The late fall event was big with 52 cars attempting to qualify for 28 starting spots. Chase Dowling would go on to hold off a late charge from Matt Hirschman to win the event.

“The NAPA Fall Final is an important event on our schedule and it needed a breath of fresh air,” continued Arute. “Our partners at NAPA Auto Parts trust us to deliver unique events that the fans love and they are excited to see a new series at the fall event. We really like what Ed, Wayne, and the entire Tri-Track team has been doing with their series and another $15,000 to win Modified event on our schedule bookends a big 2022 season at Stafford. There is nothing better than a big field of Modifieds, heat races, consolation races, a b-main, and a short sprint style feature for big money. Just like the NAPA Spring Sizzler®, this will be another event drivers will circle on the calendar.”

The $15,000 winner’s prize boosted by the recently announced $1,000 CBYD bonus is part of a full purse of over $60,000 including a minimum of $1,200 to start. Additional bonuses will be awarded to heat race and consi winners, b-main winner, and hard charger.

Joining the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series on Saturday, September 24th will be the SK Modifieds®, Vintage All-Stars, and Open Street Stocks. The 40-lap SK Modified® feature will be an important one, the 2nd to last of the season, with teams in the midst of the championship battle. Rules and information for the Open Street Stock portion of the event will be available in the coming weeks.

The 2022 race season begins with the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler, April 23rd and 24th, tickets now available on staffordspeedway.com/tickets.

