Bilstein Teams with Racer Brian Deegan

Bilstein has teamed up with motocross rider and off-road racing driver Brian Deegan to represent the company and advance the development and promotion of a new line of UTV shocks.



“We revealed a little bit about the dampers at King of the Hammers and spent some time with Brian out there as well,” said Steve von Seggern, Head of Marketing, Aftermarket, thyssenkrupp Bilstein of America Inc. “The excitement is already building around these new dampers and the creation of Black Hawk Powersports.”



Plans are in place for Deegan to generate videos and related content around the UTV damper development, and assist with testing and tuning at the Bilstein facility in Poway, California.



Bilstein expects to formally introduce the Black Hawk Powersports team and new UTV-specific dampers at the Sand Sports Super Show in September in Costa Mesa, California.



Deegan, the founder of Metal Mulisha and a popular figure in the action sports market, will include Bilstein products and logos on the race machines he pilots in various series and events throughout the 2022 racing season. He will also lend his expertise to the creation of UTV shocks being developed by Bilstein’s new dedicated off-road program, Black Hawk Powersports.



Bilstein PR