Xtreme Series at Little River Shifts to Two-Day Weekend at Lavonia

Ongoing facility upgrades at Little River Speedway in Modoc, SC, will not be completed in time for the Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series’ visit on Feb. 26, forcing officials to cancel its appearance at the venue.

 

The race will now be contested at Lavonia Speedway, making it a Feb. 25-26 doubleheader at the track, each for $5,000-to-win.

 

The Series then closes the curtain on the 2021-22 campaign with a tripleheader weekend in South Carolina. Lake View Motor Speedway hosts on Thursday, March 24, followed by the two-day Rock Gault Memorial at Cherokee Speedway on Fri-Sat, March 25-26, co-sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.

 

Tickets for the Rock Gault Memorial are on sale now at worldofoutlaws.com. If you can’t be at the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

 

DIRTcar Series PR

