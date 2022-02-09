Zachary Tinkle Teams with Grateful Rescue for the “Racing for Rescues” Tour

Tinkle Family Racing is pleased to announce that ARCA Menards Series Driver Zachary Tinkle will team up with Grateful Rescue during the 2022 season to take pet supplies to local pet rescues in several cities where he will be racing with the series in an effort called “Racing for Rescues.”

It’s no secret that the 2021 season was a tumultuous one for Tinkle and his family starting with his father having a stroke forcing them to shut down his late model team. This led to fans rallying to keep Zachary racing with a GoFundMe at the same time he was offered the opportunity to race for Wayne Peterson in the ARCA Menards series. He went on to finish the ARCA season with the overwhelming support.

Because of this outpouring, Tinkle and his family pondered what could they do to give back. It dawned on them that they have a sixteen-foot minicup trailer that gets little use that could be used to take supplies to pet shelters in cities where Zachary races.

Through a family friend, Tinkle was connected with Pamela Lewis Terhune of Grateful Rescue who loved the idea. Thus, the collaboration was born. The focus is on the season starter and races closer to the Tinkle’s hometown Speedway, IN and the Grateful Rescue headquarters in Muncie, IN. Following are the planned stops. Grateful Rescue is a nationally networked rescue organization that helps other rescues. They will identify the rescues in each of the cities, find out the needs of those rescues and assist with procurement of the items needed. Zachary Tinkle and family will load supplies and deliver them to the identified rescues. The receiving rescues will be released at a later date.

Daytona International Speedway (February)

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July)

Lucas Oil Raceway (July)

Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds (August)

Salem Speedway (October)

If support allows, Tinkle and Grateful Rescue is willing to add additional dates. Anyone interested in supporting the effort can get in touch by visiting ZacharyTinkle.com or calling 317-769-1353.

When asked about the collaboration with Grateful Rescue, Zachary Tinkle resounded, “I can’t tell you how excited I am about teaming up with Grateful Rescue to help pet shelters. We’ve had several rescue dogs in our family that have brought us so much joy. I’m looking forward to giving back in a way that helps those that have brought happiness to so many with rescued pets.”

Pamela Lewis Terhune commented on the partnership, “We at Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary are so honored to join Zachary in the Racing to the Rescue Program. We share the same heart when it comes to animals and love of racing and we applaud and appreciate the Tinkle team for extending such generosity to our furry friends in need all over the country.”

Drop off locations for those that want to donate items:

Roos Holistic Pet Supplies

3401 W Fox Ridge Ln

Muncie, IN 47304

Wags & Whiskers

3600 W Westview Blvd

Muncie, IN 47304

Just Paws Grooming

9413 W Smith St

Yorktown, IN 47396

Announcements about Zachary Tinkle’s full race season plans will be announced at a later date.

Tinkle Family Racing PR