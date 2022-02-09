NASCAR Partners with Stepp’s Towing Service, Inc. for Track Recovery Services

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR®) announced today an official partnership with Stepp’s Towing Service, Inc., a Florida-based company that has been designated the Official Track Recovery Service Partner of NASCAR.

Stepp’s Towing Service will provide towing and wrecker vehicles for a majority of NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™ events. NASCAR’s Track Services team members began training with the vehicles last month, working in conjunction with the American Medical Response safety team.

“Recovery response is a critical part of NASCAR, allowing us to safely host events without taking away from the excitement and competition that fans are used to seeing on the track each week,” said Mike Phillips, Managing Director of Track Services, NASCAR. “The addition of Stepp’s Towing Service gives our on-track recovery teams the support they’ll need to continue providing a best-in-class on-track response throughout the season.”

Founded in 1960, Stepp’s Towing Service began as a single tow truck operation and has grown to offer a multitude of services including towing, heavy transport, environmental response, and auto salvage.

“We are extremely excited and proud to be an Official Partner and the designated Official Track Recovery Service Partner of NASCAR,” said Todd Stepp, President and CEO of Stepp’s Towing Service, Inc. “With over 60 years of experience providing top quality towing, heavy transport and recovery services in the state of Florida, we are fully committed and prepared to deliver that same level of service on a national basis across the NASCAR national series with a highly proficient, well-trained and dedicated team of towing professionals.”

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with the 64th running of the Daytona 500® on Sunday, February 20 (FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET).

NASCAR PR