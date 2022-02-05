W Series Season Three begins in Miami

W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers, today announces its continued partnership with Formula 1 and the eight Grand Prix weekends it will race at in 2022, including the series’ first-ever round in Asia.

W Series will visit five new venues during its third on-track season, which will include a round at the Suzuka Circuit as part of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend in October. The season will begin in 100 days’ time in support of F1’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix at the brand-new Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, in May.

As well as staging races in Miami, Spain, France, Japan, and Mexico for the first time, W Series will return to Silverstone, the Hungaroring and the Circuit of the Americas next year having successfully supported the British, Hungarian and United States Grands Prix respectively during season two.

The 2022 W Series race calendar will consist of Formula 1 support races at the following Grand Prix weekends:

Date Location

May 6-8 Miami, USA

May 20-22 Barcelona, Spain

July 1-3 Silverstone, UK

July 22-24 Le Castellet, France

July 29-31 Budapest, Hungary

October 7-9 Suzuka, Japan

October 21-23 Austin, USA*

October 28-30 Mexico City, Mexico

*Subject to contract

The schedule and session timings for each round will be announced in due course.

Catherine Bond Muir (Chief Executive Officer, W Series) said:

“W Series’ expansion continues with the announcement of our 2022 race calendar which will see us visit more circuits and countries in a single season than ever before. Last year, we began a landmark partnership with Formula 1 and our talented grid of female racing drivers proved that they belong on motor racing’s greatest stage. Their skill and determination captivated audiences around the world, culminating in a thrilling season-ending double header in Austin, Texas, USA, where a record crowd of 400,000 people attended the race weekend and saw Jamie Chadwick successfully defend her W Series title.

“I am delighted that we will be returning to the Circuit of the Americas, Silverstone and Hungary in 2022, and excited to take W Series to Miami, Spain, France, Mexico and Japan for the first time – the latter representing another landmark achievement for W Series as we make our debut in Asia. We have always stated our intention to make the series a truly global movement and this calendar is the next step towards achieving that.

“Our season-ending round at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez promises to be a very special weekend indeed and I can’t wait to see the 2022 W Series champion crowned in the iconic Foro Sol Stadium. I know that our drivers will once again rise to the occasion next season, and I would like to thank Formula 1 for their continued support and commitment to creating more opportunities for girls and women in the highest categories of our sport.”

Ross Brawn (Managing Director - Motorsports, Formula 1) said:

“We are proud to announce that W Series will continue to join us at eight Formula 1 races in 2022. It has been incredible to witness the championship progress as we continue to champion diversity across motor sport, and it is exciting to see the series will visit five new venues next year, including its debut in Asia. We believe that it is extremely important to give everyone the opportunity to reach the highest levels of our sport, and our partnership with W Series continues to demonstrate our resolve in building greater diversity across Formula 1.”