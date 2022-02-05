Mortara Takes Victory in Round 2 of Formula E Diriyah E-Prix

Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) led home Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) and his Venturi teammate Lucas di Grassi to seal the race win in Round 2 of the Diriyah E-Prix to cap a storming race for the Monegasque team.

Through the second round of ATTACK MODE activations, di Grassi was able to position himself for a move on polesitter and then-leader Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) on Lap 16. The Brazilian accelerated around the outside of de Vries at turn 18 and held the position, with Mortara also able make it through.

The Swiss then swept by his teammate for the lead a lap later, and there he stayed, fending off Frijns until the race came to an end behind the Safety Car after Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing) found the wall.

André Lotterer (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) made amends after slipping down the order during Race 1 as the German battled to fourth. Lotterer jousted with Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) and Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) throughout and got the better of the pair, who followed the Porsche driver home.