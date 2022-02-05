Drivers and fans enjoy a thrilling 60th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Fast Facts: The Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian #60 Acura took home the overall win and class win in Daytona Prototype International (DPi) driven by Oliver Jarvis, Helio Castroneves, Tom Blomqvist and Simon Pagenaud, finishing 761 laps. Having won the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA for a second consecutive year, Helio Castroneves says: “It’s all about belief. We all believed that we could do it and we knew the hard work [involved]. However, when we accomplish something as we did today, it’s priceless. You push as hard as you can to win that Rolex.”

says: In Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), IndyCar’s Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta along with drivers Devlin DeFrancesco and Eric Lux finished P1 in the #81 DragonSpeed ORECA 07-Gibson. The #74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 topped the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) podium thanks to fantastic driving by Felipe Fraga, Michael Cooper, Kay van Berlo and Gar Robinson. Pfaff Motorsports in the #9 Porsche 911 GT3R battled to the very last lap for their GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) victory, with the three-driver team of Felipe Nasr, Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet. The GTD class win was captured by the Wright Motorsports #16 Porsche 911 GT3R driven by Ryan Hardwick, Zacharie Robichon, Jan Heylen and Richard Lietz. 61 cars competed in the annual race against the clock. This year marked Rolex’s 30th anniversary as Title Sponsor. Rolex has supported the event since the early 1960s and went on to name one of its most iconic watches after this temple of motorsport. Along with the prestige of winning the race, the drivers who completed the greatest number of laps in 24 hours received an engraved Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona. As part of the forthcoming 60th-anniversary celebrations, Daytona International Speedway® honored pervious champions, including Mario Andretti, Hurley Haywood, and Scott Pruett, as well as the machines which carried them to victory. Reflecting on the ongoing legacy of this race, joint record-breaking and five-time overall winner of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, Scott Pruett says: “When you look at the people, manufacturers and brands involved in Daytona, there’s no better place to go racing. I love the sunsets and the dawns, the changing conditions, and without a doubt when you get to Victory Lane first, it’s an incredible feeling. All the drivers across the generations come to the speedway for a chance to wear the coveted Rolex Daytona on their wrist, there is nothing as special. The Rolex 24’s unique history dates back 60 years – and it has been amazing to celebrate that milestone this weekend – the competition has evolved a lot over the decades, and it has a very exciting future.”