DragonSpeed, DeFrancesco, O’Ward, Lux, and Herta take Rolex 24 win

Devlin DeFrancesco, Pato O’Ward, Eric Lux, Colton Herta, and the DragonSpeed LMP2 team claimed victory yesterday in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a dramatic late-race pass for the win.
After starting fifth with Lux at the wheel, the DragonSpeed crew had a troubled early race with a pit lane speed limiter issue causing a number of drive-through penalties and eventually putting the No.81 Oreca three laps down on the class leaders.
The team set its sights on the long game, taking splashes of fuel whenever possible and producing clever pit strategies which maximized the opportunities to gain laps back under full-course yellows.
The early Sunday morning rotation of Lux, O’Ward, Herta, and DeFrancesco was where the team began to shine. They first led the race on lap 372 (out of a total of 751 laps completed), and by sunrise, the DragonSpeed machine was regularly contending at the front of the pack.
The team began to take control of the race by lap 617 and proceeded to lead 110 consecutive laps. Herta pitted under the final yellow to take on fuel and tires with 43 minutes to go and then took a splash of fuel (under the same yellow) before the race resumed with 36 minutes to go.
Now armed with new tires and without needing to save fuel, the now second-placed Herta began the charge to chase down the leader when the race went green. Herta stalked the race-leading Tower Motorsport entry before pouncing up the inside at the newly renamed Le Mans chicane (formerly called the Bus Stop).