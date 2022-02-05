Christopher Polvoorde Kickstarts 2022 With Win at King of the Hammers Toyo Tires Desert Challenge

Christopher Polvoorde and Toyo Tires® have won the 2022 King of the Hammers Toyo Tires Desert Challenge in the T2 class. Placing first in his respective class and second overall, Polvoorde started his 2022 racing campaign in winning fashion.

The King of the Hammers Toyo Tires Desert Challenge takes place in Johnson Valley, California and is considered one of the toughest and most demanding one-day off-road races in the world of motorsports. Featuring everything from rocky terrain to high-speed areas over the 227 miles of racing, drivers in the T2 class had a demanding day behind the wheel. Polvoorde and his #94 Optima Batteries Ford Raptor crossed the finish line, beating a tough field of competitors.

“This race throws every different type of terrain at you and it gets more challenging every lap,” said Polvoorde. “I am stoked to be able to have all the stars align and win the T2 class and 2nd overall. My Optima Batteries Ford Raptor ran great all day, and the Toyo tires were the perfect match to take on this grueling terrain. It feels good to get my first big win here.”

Polvoorde, who is just 21 years old, relied on his impressive driving skills and championship-winning Toyo® Open Country M/T®-R tires to get to the finish line.

“This was a great performance and incredible start to the off-road racing season for Toyo Tires with Christopher Polvoorde taking the win over the weekend,” said Stan Chen, senior manager, events, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “We are picking up where we left off last year and our Toyo Open Country M/T-R tires continue to provide the performance and reliability needed in these demanding races.”