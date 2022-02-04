Tobias Dauenhauer and Liam Hezemans with Hendriks Motorsport in 2022

After a hugely successful 2021 campaign, Hendriks Motorsport will feature a young and talented tandem of drivers on the #50 Mustang in the upcoming 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. Two-time EuroNASCAR 2 vice-champion Tobias Dauenhauer will take the next step in his career and debut in EuroNASCAR PRO, while 18-year-old Liam Hezemans will move from karting to car racing and compete in EuroNASCAR 2.



At 23 years of age, Tobias Dauenhauer is taking the biggest step in his still young career after amassing 11 pole starts, 8 wins and 17 top-5s over 22 starts in EuroNASCAR 2, all for Hendriks Motorsport. The German finished second twice in the championship and is eager to join the battle for the European NASCAR title.



"I'm looking forward to starting again for Hendriks Motorsport this year, a very experienced team. I've trained hard over the winter, so I can't wait to see my performances in Hockenheim in April and aim for some podiums, maybe even some wins soon in 2022!"



The youngest son of racing legend Toine Hezemans and the brother of two-time NWES champion Loris Hezemans, Liam Hezemans was successful on the international karting scene and will make the switch to car racing in 2022. The Dutchman already had the opportunity to have a taste of the EuroNASCAR car thanks to the NWES Drivers Recruitment Program and feels positive about the upcoming debut.



"I'm really looking forward to the new tasks, I was able to do a few laps in EuroNASCAR in France in November 2021 and it was tremendous. No technical aids, no ABS, no traction control, no ASR and no ESP, the driver is the only thing that matters here!"



Toine Hezemans is visibly proud of all his sons’ accomplishments as racing drivers. He will support his youngest in 2022 with his racing experience.



"I'm looking forward to Liam's start in EuroNASCAR. Although he doesn't have a driver's license yet, he can start in international races in EuroNASCAR 2 and together with Tobias Dauenhauer in EuroNASCAR PRO, he also wants to aim for podium places."



With a new challenge ahead of him and the task of defending all three major titles in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Roy Hendriks feels the new lineup of the #50 Ford Mustang has plenty of potential.



"I am delighted that Tobias will be racing with us again. He is very talented and I am sure that this will be a good year for him,” said the Dutchman. “We have therefore decided to bring Tobias to EuroNASCAR PRO to battle with the best NASCAR drivers in Europe.Liam Hezemans will start next to him in EuroNASCAR 2, succeeding his brother Loris. It will be a learning year for him but they should not underestimate him. He has the correct blood type: ‘Hezemans +’!"



With six events at as many iconic European tracks – Hockenheim, Valencia, Brands Hatch, Most, Zolder and Grobnik – and a brand new All-Star event to be held at Vallelunga, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series brings all the excitement of NASCAR to the European fans. All races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR