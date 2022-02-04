CCM Racing Welcomes RedTide Canopies as Sponsor for 2022 Season

As the 2022 racing season draws ever closer, CCM Racing is excited to welcome another sponsor on board.

RedTide Canopies, an event product marketing company based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, will serve as a sponsor on the No. 7 car throughout the season during the 2022 ARCA Menards Season, beginning with the season-opening Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire on Saturday, February 19th with owner and driver Eric Caudell. The race can be viewed on FS1 at 1:30PM ET.

“I’m excited to work with CCM Racing and grow the brand, expand our market, and expand our network,” said Joshua Minson, owner of RedTide Canopies. “I think it’s the perfect opportunity for our company to work with the team to make that happen but also to help CCM Racing grow as well. I’m excited for that and the program we’ve put together.”

RedTide Canopies produces a variety of products, including custom canopies, flags, table covers, trade show displays, among many others. RedTide also provides web design services, specifically for growing race teams and businesses wanting to reach new fans, customers, sponsors, etc.

RedTide Canopies will also sponsor CCM Racing in the ARCA Menards Series East this season, beginning with the season-opener at New Smyrna Speedway on Tuesday, February 15th with driver Steve Austin in the No. 22 Chevrolet. CCM Racing will be attempting the full seven-race schedule in 2022, which concludes at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15th.

The remainder of CCM Racing's ARCA Menards Series schedule will be announced at a later date.

