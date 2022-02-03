The Club Motorsport back full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

After competing in part-time campaigns in the last couple of seasons, Italian team The Club Motorsport will be back full-time in the ​​NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2022. At the wheel of the #55 Camaro, Team Owner and 2014 Challenger Trophy winner Fabrizio Armetta will race in the EuroNASCAR PRO Championship with the support of longtime sponsor Dinoil.



Having made his NWES debut at Le Mans in 2013, Armetta is a veteran of NASCAR in Europe. In 37 starts, the 49-year-old Rome native amassed four top-5s and ten top-10s in EuroNASCAR PRO, winning the Challenger Trophy in 2014. Armetta also finished a career-best 8th in points the same year.



“We are very happy to be back full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and I’m personally looking forward to being back in EuroNASCAR PRO,” said the Italian, who ranks second all-time in Challenger Trophy race wins with 13 behind Henri Tuomaala (16).



“We added new technicians in our team to be competitive at a high level and my role will be to develop the car while racing. I choose to be behind the wheel to develop the car while racing, taking advantage of my experience and my integration with the technical team. For the EuroNASCAR 2 seat we are talking with some experienced drivers and one of our goals would be to field a second car in the near future to make another step forward. We are working hard to make it happen.”



The Club Motorsport entered the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the first time in 2017 and the plan for the Italian team is to soon become a constant threat in EuroNASCAR, possibly expanding to two cars. The rest of the team’s lineup will be announced in due time.



With the April 9-10 Hockenheimring season opener approaching, The Club Motorsport and the #55 Dinoil Camaro will soon be on track to be in top form when the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series returns to action. All the races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR