Radford Racing School Signs NAPA Automotive Tools & Equipment as Sponsor

Radford Racing School announced today that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Arizona NAPA Tools & Equipment Local Advertising Council, a group of locally owned distributors of quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks, and equipment performing safely and efficiently. The agreement provides co-marketing opportunities and customized experiences and exclusive access to the school for NAPA store owners in the Southeastern U.S.

“We’ve been working with NAPA for a long time, so it’s exciting to be taking our partnership to the next level with a sponsorship,” said Mike Kessler, Radford Racing School’s general manager. “NAPA is the nation’s premier provider of quality parts and supplies – a supplier our shop team has relied on for decades. Both the Radford Racing School and NAPA brands promote the passion for safe, high-performance driving – from everyday drivers to race car pros.”

The sponsorship includes both consumer and business-to-business components. “It’s the first major sponsorship the school has signed for exclusive, recurring use of our renovated campus for corporate events, which we’re seeing return to Arizona and this facility as a go-to event destination,” said Kessler. “NAPA store owners in the region now leverage our event center, which opens to the track and the shop, for team building and as an inspirational backdrop for strategizing and planning.”

“It’s the perfect environment for meetings and incentive events,” said Rob Milliken, general manager of Day Auto Supply and president of the local NAPA advertising council. “Radford Racing School stands for performance, excitement, learning, and quality – attributes our NAPA teams share.”

The sponsorship also includes use of the Radford Racing School shop for NAPA AutoTech training purposes and the track for developing creative content for members of the Arizona NAPA Tools & Equipment Local Advertising Council. The NAPA brand will be integrated into the school’s campus in signage, streaming content, and giveaways and Radford-branded Dodge SRTs will make visits to NAPA events and stores.

Radford Racing School PR