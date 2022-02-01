Tafoya Posts Career-Best Usac/Cra Second-Place Finish at Cocopah

Last week Eddie Tafoya Jr. left his Chino Hills, California home with high hopes as he headed to the USAC/CRA Invasion at the “Diamond in the Desert,” Cocopah Speedway, in southwestern Arizona. Those hopes turned into a realization when he scored a career-best USAC/CRA second-place finish in Saturday’s 30-lap main event.

The three nights of racing on the brightly lit 3/8-mile oval saw Tafoya finish in the top 10 in each main event. He turned his first-ever competitive laps at the track that is not far from the Mexican border on Thursday evening when he qualified 13th fastest in the 27-car field. His solo lap time was 17.009. He followed that up with a fourth-place finish in his 10-lap heat race. For the 30-lap main on opening night, Tafoya started in the 13th position, and he raced his way forward six spots to finish seventh. Adding to the significance of that accomplishment is the fact that he avoided the plethora of crashes that stopped the race several times.

Tafoya and the silver Specialty Fasteners #51T improved by five spots in qualifying on Friday when he stopped the clocks at 16.985. He then went one spot better in his heat race and finished third. For the 30-lap main event, Tafoya started in the eighth position. In a race that was the opposite of the previous night’s crash fest, all 30 laps went without a yellow or a red flag. When the checkers came down to close the event, Tafoya finished ninth.

The three nights of racing, all of which were shown worldwide on speedsport.tv, concluded on Saturday. Despite the blustery weather, which was prevalent all week, Saturday’s crowd was the biggest. Tafoya started the final night off with his fastest qualifying effort when he timed in with a 16.615. That was good enough for ninth fast. After his second fourth-place finish of the week in his heat race, the 2019 series rookie of the year started on the pole for the 30-lap main event. The race was neither as wild as Thursday’s affair nor as tame as Fridays. Once the green flag waved and sent the field on its way, Tafoya lived up to his “Mr. Smooth” nickname. Despite battling with seasoned veterans, he held his own and was never farther back than third in the race. In the end, he crossed the line with an impressive, career-best USAC/CRA second-place finish.

“This is a brand-new track for us,” the well-articulated driver told the crowd at the conclusion of Saturday’s main. “We have never been here before. We have only been racing sprint cars a couple of years. So, we missed the boat on coming here (USAC/CRA had not been to Cocopah since 2013). I love it! I love these fast tracks. This week, it’s been good. I have been learning, taking notes, making changes. Trying to be better and to get up closer to Damion (winner Damion Gardner). He has put a whoopin’ on us this weekend. We have made a lot of progress and it builds a lot of confidence around this place to run the wall wide open. Any time I get up on the podium it is a huge confidence builder. Keep working on our stuff, keep working hard at the shop, try to hone our skills, and come back and do the best we can.”

Tafoya’s top 10 finishes all three nights see him come out of Arizona ranked fourth in the 2022 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series championship point standings. He hopes to advance that position when the series heads to California’s Central Valley on March 4th and 5th at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare and Hanford’s Keller Auto Speedway.

Tafoya and his team would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 racing campaign possible. Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, and Gasper Transportation.

Eddie Tafoya PR