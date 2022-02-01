MPM Marketing Becomes Official Marketing Company Of CARS Tour

The CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour is excited to welcome McCallister Precision Marketing back as a marketing partner for the 2022 season.

McCallister Precision Marketing, a motorsports marketing organization focused on helping up-and-coming racers prepare for their future, has been named the Official Motorsports Marketing Company of the series.

In addition, McCallister Precision Marketing will sponsor the CARS Pro Late Model Tour Rookie of the Year Award, which will pay $1,000 to the highest finishing Rookie of the Year candidate in the series standings. The company will also be the title sponsor of the CARS Late Model Stock Tour post-race event highlight video as well as presenting sponsor of the CARS Tour TV Free Race Preview.

This is the second time that McCallister Precision Marketing has partnered with the CARS Tour. The two entities previously worked together during the 2020 season.

“Tonya McCallister is a staple in the motorsports marketing world as well as a staple at CARS Tour events,” said CARS Tour owner Jack McNelly. “The fact that she’s been in business for almost 20 years speaks for itself. They have established themselves as the premier motorsports marketing company in the country.”

McCallister Precision Marketing was founded in 2005 by Tonya McCallister, a lifelong member of the racing fraternity who grew up watching her father race dirt late models and briefly drove race cars herself. After attending college, she began a career in marketing with a job at a local hospital. In 2005 she decided to leave the health care industry and open McCallister Precision Marketing in order to pursue her passion for racing.

McCallister Precision Marketing focuses on assisting up-and-coming race car drivers with career advancement and promotion. McCallister Precision Marketing helps drivers build confidence in front of and behind the camera, giving them the tools they need to advance to the next level.

Services provided by McCallister Precision Marketing include driver promotion, press releases, driver/team placement, graphic design, social media support, marketing materials and much more.

Two McCallister Precision Marketing clients, Lee Faulk Racing and Development and driver Kody King, are scheduled to contest the entire CARS Pro Late Model Tour schedule this season together.

“The CARS Tour is one of the premier touring late model series in the United States and it’s an honor to continue our relationship with the series,” McCallister said. “Jack McNelly, Chris Ragle and Keeley Dubensky have done an amazing job growing the series despite numerous challenges in the last two years and we’re excited to continue on this amazing ride with them.”

