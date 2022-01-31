Three Takeaways from the Rolex 24 At Daytona

Race Fans Are the Best Fans

After the qualifying race Jan. 23, a lone fan sat outside his RV at Daytona International Speedway, bundled in a parka and stocking cap in the cold night air, stoking a fire and watching the replay on TV.

If you attended the Rolex 24 and the days leading up to it, you know how unusually cold it was for Florida. The chill of the overnight hours Sunday showed on every face. Yet there they were, clamoring to get a view, following every lap with curiosity and wonder.

Fans of sports car racing don’t necessarily follow a particular team, driver or manufacturer. An example of that may be the owner of the pickup parked at Daytona whose side offered a meticulously eclectic wrap of sports car drivers’ faces through the years. From David Hobbs to Juan Pablo Montoya, Paul Newman to Ryan Briscoe, Steve McQueen to Boris Said – there they were.

Sports car fans are overall fans – fans of the sport itself, fans of the art and craft of racing. They’re different from fans of other sports. They aren’t cheering for their city or their alma mater; they’re cheering for the beauty and drama of their sport.