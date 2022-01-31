Three Takeaways from the Rolex 24 At Daytona

|
The Password Is ‘Perseverance’
Devlin DeFrancesco knew precisely how many laps his team fell behind the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) leader early in the race. Three.
“I'm sure because I did not get off my phone for four hours straight,” DeFrancesco said. “I was looking and refreshing (the live race timing and scoring page).”
Despite the deficit, DeFrancesco and his teammates – Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward and Eric Lux – weren’t worried. They had time, cautions and wave-arounds in their favor.
“If there's 16 hours left and with 61 cars, there's going to be a bunch of cautions,” Herta said after wheeling the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA ORECA LMP2 07 to victory. “You'll get your lap back. I wasn't worried.”
The laps were lost to pit road speeding penalties created by a technical malfunction, which kept the DragonSpeed crew busy throughout the race.
“I think we really hurt our crew,” DeFrancesco said. “They'll need a good night's sleep because we put them through the ringer a little bit.”
It was worth it. The No. 81 won in a highly competitive LMP2 class by 7.089 seconds to give Herta and O’Ward their second Rolex 24 wins and the first for Lux and DeFrancesco.