Meyer Shank clocks in Rolex 24 victory

It’s been since 2012 the last time Meyer Shank Racing went to victory lane in the Rolex 24. Ten years later they are back in a pairing that saw the team win on the biggest stage just last year in the Indianapolis 500 with co-pilot Helio Castroneves.

It's taken momentum. When Ricky and I won the championship in 2020, me winning the Rolex last year, and then jumping with Mike and Jim for the Indy 500, we knew -- it's all about, it sounds cliché, but it's all about belief: I believe in them; they believe in me. This is exactly what's happened with this group here.” Said Castroneves

When asked about the pairing of Meyer Shank and Castroneves his response was “Mike, let's go to Le Mans. Let's go!”

This is Castroneves second straight win in the Rolex 24 after taking Wayne Taylor Racing to victory lane last year. Teammate Simon Paganaud channeling NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Sr. who has come up in second place twice in the event in eight previous Rolex 24’s finally broke through with a victory in the Meyer Shank prepared DPi machine.

“I'm very proud and excited to be part of this racing. Sports car racing brought me to the forefront of the racing scene. I always loved to come back and have a chance to be on the top team like Meyer Shank Racing.” Said Pagenaud

“Personally, it's amazing to think about what has gone on since we decided to work together. Joining Helio obviously on the INDYCAR side and also on the sports car side with Oliver and Tom. Fit right away. Felt like the relationship started really quickly to grow. And also felt like the vibe was right.” Continued Pagenaud

Blomqvist for his effort as part of the team was finally able to take home victory in his 12th attempt at the event with the team’s fourth co-pilot Jarvis taking a second win in the annual event in his seventh start. This would be MSR’s 14th team victory in IMSA competition.

“I was speechless after the race. I mean, I dreamed of it. Did I believe? Yes. But you never know. I mean, it's 24 hours of relentless racing. And every time I jumped in the car, moments I felt really comfortable. At moments I was, like, man, I can't get this car to work.” Said Jarvis

Finishing second just over three seconds behind and third more than four seconds behind respectively in the overall standings would be Wayne Taylor Racing who was seeking their fourth consecutive win with Ricky behind the wheel when the flag fell followed by Loic Duval finishing in third on the podium.

Kamui Kobayashi who has been called out very early on in the race for rough driving along side part-time IndyCar driver and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson team would finish 11th after issues earlier in the race that would send them to the garage to make repairs leaving them 22 laps down.