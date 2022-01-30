New qualifying format: Superpole returns in EuroNASCAR PRO

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series announced today a new qualifying format for the 2022 season, highlighted by the return of the exciting Superpole in EuroNASCAR PRO. The short high-paced session will determine the first five rows of the grid in the premier championship, while EuroNASCAR 2 will continue with a single timed session.



“The return of the SuperPole is the result of many requests we received from our teams and drivers. This shows how competitive they are, always aiming for more challenges,” explained NWES President and CEO Jerome Galpin. “Our goal has always been to offer them and our fans the ultimate, purest racing on track with powerful cars, no electronic aids, real door to door battles and fierce competition. The 5-minute Superpole is clearly going this way !”



In perfect EuroNASCAR tradition, Qualifying will continue to take place on Saturday morning, enriching a full day of activities for fans and competitors. The EuroNASCAR PRO drivers will be out first with a 15-minute Qualifying session. The best 10 drivers will advance to the Superpole, a nail-biting 5-minute dash to decide who will grab the pole position for the first race of the weekend.



After a 15-minute break, the cars will be out again, this time with the EuroNASCAR 2 drivers behind the wheel. The most unpredictable championship of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will feature a 20-minute timed session to set the starting field.



As ever in EuroNASCAR, the grids for Sunday’s races will be determined by Saturday’s fastest race laps, with the quickest drivers starting out front in both championships.



Both Qualifying sessions and the Superpole will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media platforms – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv. The 2022 season will kick off in Germany, at the legendary Hockenheimring, on April 9-10.

NWES PR