Cadillac Leads but Acura Rebounds at Rolex 24 Halfway Mark

Nighttime was the right time for Acura at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Under cover of darkness Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, the two Acura entries in the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) clawed their way back into contention as the world-renowned endurance sports car race reached its halfway point early this morning.

While the No. 5 Mustang Sampling/JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R was the race leader with Richard Westbrook aboard after 12 hours, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 and No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura ARX-05 both recovered from earlier tire punctures to get back on the lead lap.

Live coverage of the 60th anniversary Rolex 24 continues on USA until 3 a.m. ET and again from 6 a.m.-noon before moving to NBC at noon for the dramatic race conclusion. The checkered flag will wave at approximately 1:40 p.m. Nonstop coverage is also available on Peacock and IMSA Radio.

The No. 10 Acura, chasing a record-setting fourth consecutive top-class win for Wayne Taylor Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, fell two laps down following its tire issue four hours into the race. The WTR crew and drivers never wavered and the Acura gained strength and pace after the sun went down and ambient temperatures dipped below freezing.

Right around 11 p.m. ET, exactly five hours after it had fallen two laps in arrears, Ricky Taylor took the lead in the No. 10 after narrowly avoiding Alex Lynn in the No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R on a restart from a full-course caution.