No. 01 Cadillac Leads Rolex 24 at 6-Hour Mark

|
|
Ferrari, Porsche Battle in GTD PRO
The early hours in the new-for-2022 class turned into a spirited Ferrari-Porsche battle between Risi Competizione and Pfaff Motorsports. The No. 2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 R nabbed the lead at the six-hour mark after the No. 62 Risi Ferrari 488 GT3 and No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports spent most of the time atop the class chart.
The Corvette Racing entries fell off the pace early but held out hope for a rally over the final 18 hours of the race.
“This is still the very early stage of the race but there are people who are being aggressive and some others not so much,” said Antonio Garcia, who shares the No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD with Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg.
“We need to stay with it,” Garcia said. “It looks like we can hold our position and keep track of the leaders more or less, which is important. We will carry on and see how the track and race develop. We can definitely follow people, but I don't know about catching them or leading the way. I don't know if it will be easy or not. That's the way it is right now."
Aston Martin Eclipses Mercedes in GTD
Aston Martin gained control in the laps just before the six-hour mark in GTD, with the No. 27 Heart of Racing Team entry overtaking the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 that had dominated to that point.
The No. 57 car and the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes set the pace for much of the early hours before the No 28 went behind the wall shortly before the six-hour mark and retired soon after.
The No. 27 is co-driven by Roman De Angelis, Ian James, Darren Turner and Tom Gamble. The No. 57, the 2021 Rolex 24 GTD winner, features Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Mikael Grenier and Lucas Auer.