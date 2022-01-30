Steve Austin, Coble Enterprises Join CCM Racing

CCM Racing is excited to announce the addition of driver Steve Austin and sponsor Coble Enterprises to the team.

Austin, a New Bern, North Carolina, native will make his debut at New Smyrna Speedway on February 15th driving the No. 22 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series East for the Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope.

Coble Enterprises, a Florida-based real estate investment firm, will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 22 car.

“Over the past several months I've really enjoyed working with CCM Racing team owner Eric Caudell along with our amazing sponsors Coble Enterprises & Red Tide Canopies,” said Austin. “Eric is definitely cut from another cloth as he is absolutely a hands-on owner that bends over backwards to give his driver's 100% support.

“Coble Enterprises has been a blessing to work with, never once flinching in their effort to help various race teams. Coble Enterprises President Sherri Coble is a sponsor that is always willing to answer your call anytime day or night doing whatever is needed to get the job done. I've never had a better marketing partner in all my years in the sport.”

Though this will be Austin’s first start in ARCA, he has a long history of racing from a variety of disciplines, including street stocks, modifieds, and late models on dirt, along with mini stocks, late models and super trucks on asphalt.

“CCM is excited to bring a car to New Smyrna and work with Steve,” said team owner Eric Caudell. “We have been working hard prepping and upgrading for the season. The car has a new look that coordinates colors nicely with Coble Enterprises. Doug Design hit a home run!”

New Smyrna Speedway is a half-mile paved oval in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and will serve as the season-opening race for the ARCA Menards Series East. The Race to Stop Suicide 200 will take place on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 7:40PM ET with coverage from FloRacing and ARCARacing.com.

CCM Racing PR