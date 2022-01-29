What to watch for in today’s 60th Rolex 24

Indycar represented:

Reining Indycar champion Alex Palou comes to Daytona paired up with Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon and Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 01 Cadillac DPi. Also representing Indycar as a part-time driver and one of only three drivers to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven-times is Jimmie Johnson who will pilot the No. 48 Ally/Action Express Racing Cadillac alongside Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud who will race in the No 60 for Meyer Shank Racing.

It’s cold:

Known as the Sunshine State this weekend will see freezing temperatures as night falls and throughout the night period of racing. The state already in a freeze warning from a storm that has hit the mid-atlantic states through New England pushing temperatures down even as far south as Florida. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s and by sunrise through mid-day on Sunday when the high will hit just 51 degrees by the time the checkered flag falls.

Will it be four in a row:

Wayne Taylor Racing is looking to go four in a row to break a tie with Chip Ganassi. Taylor and team will be represented by Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi and Will Stevens who will start on the pole later today.

Ford returns with Mustang GT3:

Earlier this week Ford announced they will return in 2024 to the 24 hours of Daytona with the Mustang using a modified V-8 5.0L Coyote engine normally seen in the production Mustang. Joey Hand who helped developed the car will continue as the development driver for the car as it prepares to enter. Hand also this week has been named as a part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup Series at road course events in 2022.