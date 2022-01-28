Kobayashi Wastes No Time Going Fastest in Rolex 24 Practice

Kamui Kobayashi turned the fastest lap around the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course in the second of Thursday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice sessions for Saturday’s Rolex 24 At Daytona – setting the quick time of the day with the evening practice still to come.

Kobayashi, teaming with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jose Maria Lopez in the No. 48 Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R for the four IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races, needed just five laps in the 90-minute session to log the best lap. He was encouraged by the session, even if he does not expect the damp conditions experienced Thursday to be an issue during the race.

“The track conditions are damp, not really wet,’’ Kobayashi said after being clocked at 1 minute, 35.470 seconds (134.241 mph). “I think the situation is quite good for the race because the weekend seems to be sunshine.

“I felt really good and the team did a great job,’’ he added.

Pipo Derani was second fastest in the No 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac (1:36.964) on a cool, drizzly afternoon that saw plenty of action as teams dialed in their cars for the weekend race. The pole-sitting Daytona Prototype international (DPi) car – and three time defending overall race winner – No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 was only 32nd quickest overall, driver Ricky Taylor more than 13 seconds behind the No. 48. Ten of the 61 entered cars didn’t turn a timed lap in the session.

The No. 20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07 was third quickest overall and tops in Le Mans Prototype 2, with Nico Mueller at the wheel for a lap of 1:37.012. Felipe Fraga set the quick time in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) in the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 that is the defending Rolex 24 class winner.