IMSA Acquires Historic Sportscar Racing

“IMSA’s future is extremely bright, with many new and innovative platforms debuting over the next several years,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Bringing HSR into the IMSA family substantially strengthens the links to previous generations of sports car racing, from eras that predate IMSA all the way through to cars that have competed in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.”

HSR’s roots can be traced to a group of Jaguar enthusiasts from Atlanta in the mid-1970s, who organized what became “The Mitty” for the first time in 1977. HSR’s first event as a sanctioning body was held at Sebring in 1991, and since that time, HSR has organized and sanctioned more than 250 events in the United States and Canada.

“When IMSA first approached me about their interest in being involved in the vintage and historic racing scene, I knew this could be the perfect opportunity for both HSR and IMSA,” said HSR President David Hinton, who became a co-owner of HSR in 2012 and will remain with the organization as part of the new HSR entity. “John Doonan’s enthusiasm and love for our sport is unquestionable, and I look forward to working with him and the entire IMSA team as we continue to grow the HSR brand and footprint.”

HSR becomes the eighth racing series to be sanctioned by IMSA. It joins the flagship WeatherTech Championship, as well as IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge and four single-make series: Ferrari Challenge North America, Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup Presented by BFGoodrich Tires, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Porsche Carrera Cup North America. IMSA also is active in eSports as sanctioning body for the IMSA iRacing Pro Series.

IMSA PR