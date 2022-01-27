Rolex 24 Thursday Notebook

The promise is on the pole.

When John Andretti was gravely ill with cancer in late 2019, his cousin Michael Andretti promised to look after the project John and his son Jarett had started together – building a prototype to compete in IMSA races.

The result is both inspiring and groundbreaking. Two years after John Andretti died, Jarett Andretti will start from the pole position Saturday in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class in the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona.

It’s the realization of a dream and a first for Andretti Autosport, Michael’s wide-ranging motorsports team that has won the Indianapolis 500 six times and fields entries in IndyCar, Formula E, Indy Lights, Extreme E, Australian Supercars, Mexican Supercopa and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“I’m really excited to be part of that first entry,” Jarett Andretti said after winning the LMP3 pole Sunday by finishing first in a qualifying race with teammate Josh Burdon. “Hopefully we can have a good one-for-one batting average when we leave here. … If I can be a small cog in the wheel, I’m happy to be a part of it and try to help as much as I can.”

The No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 that Andretti will co-drive this weekend with Burdon, Gabby Chaves and Rasmus Lindh is the culmination of the family vow.

“I’m there to support him,” Michael Andretti said in an interview during the offseason. “I promised John I would support Jarett in whatever he was going to do. Also, it’s been good for us to learn for when we do get into the series in a bigger way.”

Michael Andretti has been pursuing partners to field an entry in the WeatherTech Championship’s LMDh program, which will debut next year as the series’ top class. The Andretti Autosport LMP3 operation, though, is Jarett’s project.

“He gets 100 percent credit for what’s being done there,” Michael said. “We’re trying to support it as much as we can, but it’s his baby.”

The car carries sponsorship from Window World, a longtime sponsor of John Andretti’s cars in NASCAR and IndyCar. It also carries a lifetime of memories of John and Aldo Andretti, Jarett’s grandfather who died in December 2020.

“There are a lot of good feelings when you come back to Daytona,” Jarett Andretti said while recalling racing with his dad in the 2012 Rolex 24 in a GT entry fielded by Yellow Dragon Motorsports. It was John’s final professional race before retirement.

“They taught me the principles and the background,” Andretti said before racing last year in the Prototype Challenge at Daytona. “They didn’t so much give me a roadmap as they gave me the ability to follow the roadmap. They gave me the ability to make the right decisions -- or at least feel like I’m making the right decisions -- and surround myself with the right people.”