Flowdynamics Racing Team Opens 2022 Sprint Car Season This Week in Arizona

After a short offseason, the Flowdynamics Incorporated sprint car racing team will kick off 2022 this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 27th, 28th, and 29th, at the Cocopah Speedway in southwestern Arizona. The two-car team will once again feature up-and-coming drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams.

This week’s USAC/CRA 18th season opener will mark the first time since 2013 the series has raced at the track that is approximately 10 miles from the Mexican border. Thus, it will be the first-ever race on the high-speed 3/8-mile oval not only for the team but for both of its drivers as well.

Matt McCarthy photo courtesy of Doug Allen.

McCarthy, who lives in Riverside, California, and Williams, who calls Yorba Linda, California home, head into the 2022 campaign after career-best seasons in the USAC/CRA Series in 2021. Williams, who was Rookie of the Year in 2014, was 10th in the championship standings when the final checkered ended the campaign last November. McCarthy, who captured the rookie title in 2017, was only 15-points behind his teammate in 11th.

In 2021, both drivers had their series-best sixth-place finishes at USAC/CRA’s home track, Perris Auto Speedway. Williams accomplished the feat first on June 19th. Five weeks later on July 24th, it was McCarthy’s turn to place sixth at The PAS.

Both McCarthy and Williams captured open comp main events at the Barona Speedway in 2021. Behind the wheel of his familiar Flowdynamics #28M, McCarthy was the first of the teammates to take home a winner’s trophy and check on the San Diego County track when he bested the competition in early August. Williams finished second on that night. Two months later, Williams piloted the Roberson/Tramel sprint car to victory on the same quarter-mile oval.

This year both drivers will stay active during a much busier USAC/CRA season. The schedule shows 32-dates at the present time. After this week’s Arizona triple header, the Flowdynamics team will be back in action when it journeys to California Central Valley for races March 5th and 6th at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare and Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford.

Fans of McCarthy and Williams can watch the races in person this week at the Cocopah Speedway, which is located at 3450 West County 15th Street, in Somerton, Arizona (85350). Spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. each day with USAC/CRA cars on the track for hot laps at 6:00. Racing and qualifying will follow. The track phone number is 602-292-7607 and the website is http://www.racecocopahspeedway.com/.

For fans who cannot make it to Arizona for the race, all three nights will be shown on https://speedsport.tv/.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal-Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to climb on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

FlowDynamics PR