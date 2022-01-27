Thursday, Jan 27

2022 Western Midget Racing Season Opens at Aodbe Mountain This Saturday

The fourth season of stock production-powered Midget racing begins Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. when the Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction competes at Adobe Mountain Speedway. Just eleven weeks ago, the bullring served as the site for the series’ exciting championship finale with Brentwood’s Blake Bower topping Fresno’s David Prickett for the overall title.

Adobe kicks off a 31-race campaign across six different dirt tracks on the West Coast. The first three rounds of competition feature the 1/5th mile north of Phoenix. A mix of new and returning drivers will challenge for the first win of the year.

Bower has a win and a fifth place finish his two career starts at the speedway. Prickett aims for a redemption run with new teammate Cody Key also competing. Fresno’s Key is a 24-year-old multi-time Micro Sprint feature winner making his Midget debut. The 2022 third place driver in the championship was Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. Brown is one of two Copper State drivers with WMR wins at Adobe Mountain along with Nathan High of Goodyear, Ariz. Chloe High debuted in the season finale and is expected to compete on Saturday.

Atwater’s Cameron Beard and Santa Paula’s Megan Moorhead are on the hunt for their first series win and will be in action on Saturday. Beard had a best finish of fourth in 2021 while Moorhead used a pair of runner-up finishes to place fourth in the championship. Both Todd and Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas will launch their 2022 seasons at Adobe Mountain. Kyle Hawse ran sixth in the series championship with a best finish of second in October at Adobe.

17-year-old Dale Eliason, Jr. is the latest driver from Phoenix to join the series. He will drive the No.74 normally driven by Greg Jewett. Eliason won the 2018 Power 600 Micro championship in Arizona.

Western Midget Racing will be joined by winged NOW600 Cactus Region Micro Sprints, Mini Late Models, and Jr. Sprints in Saturday’s season opener. General admission tickets are $10 for ages 14 and up, while ages 6-13 are $5 and kids five and under are FREE.

Friday pit gates open at 4pm with open practice from 6-9pm. Pit passes are $20 per person and general admission is free.

Saturday pit gates open at 2pm. Drivers meeting is at 4pm with wheel pack and racing to follow. Pit passes are $35. A reminder that Adobe Mountain Speedway is a cash-only facility.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

Car construction details are available at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or find the series on Facebook!

 

Date

Track

January 29

Adobe Mountain Speedway

February 19

Adobe Mountain Speedway

March 12

Adobe Mountain Speedway

April 1

Ocean Speedway

April 2

Marysville Raceway

April 9

Adobe Mountain Speedway

April 16

Antioch Speedway

April 30

Ventura Raceway

May 7

Adobe Mountain Speedway

May 13

Ocean Speedway

May 14

Petaluma Speedway

June 10

Ocean Speedway

June 11

Antioch Speedway

June 25

Ventura Raceway

July 15

Ocean Speedway

July 16

Petaluma Speedway

July 23

Ventura Raceway

July 29

Ocean Speedway

July 30

Petaluma Speedway

August 12

Ocean Speedway

August 13

Marysville Raceway

August 20

Antioch Speedway

August 27

Ventura Raceway

September 10

Ventura Raceway

September 17

Adobe Mountain Speedway

September 24

Antioch Speedway

October 1

Adobe Mountain Speedway

October 8

Petaluma Speedway

October 15

Ventura Raceway

October 29

Ventura Raceway

November 12

Adobe Mountain Speedway

 

 

 

 

