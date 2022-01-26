NBC Sports Presents Comprehensive Live Coverage of 60th Imsa Rolex 24 at Daytona Endurance Race Across NBC, USA Network and Peacock ​​​​​​​

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship begins this weekend with unparalleled live coverage of the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona endurance race at Daytona International Speedway on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona features icons of the racing world competing on teams across five separate classes of competition – Daytona Prototype International (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO), and GT Daytona (GTD) – where the world’s premier car manufacturers are represented.

This year’s race is no exception with some of the world’s most well-known drivers competing, including Jimmie Johnson, Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Sebastien Bourdais, Alexander Rossi, Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson, and Austin Cindric. The Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10 car will be aiming for its fourth consecutive overall win.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive presentation will utilize 14 of its IMSA, NASCAR and INDYCAR commentators, analysts and reporters on-site for its comprehensive coverage of the Rolex 24 headlined by NBC Sports’ lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey, Rolex 24 winner and former IMSA GT driver and analyst Calvin Fish (analyst) alongside NASCAR on NBC analyst and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

INDYCAR fan-favorite and veteran driver James Hinchcliffe makes his on-air debut with NBC Sports, joining Marty Snider and Vanessa Richardson on the Peacock Pit Box on pit road, and also serving as an analyst in the booth.

Steve Letarte will be pulling an all-nighter for NBC Sports, working all 24 hours of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Letarte will work alongside his NASCAR on NBC boothmate Jeff Burton to provide analysis and showcase the unique experience at the Rolex 24 infield.

Parker Kligerman, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters throughout the event. Dave Burns and Brian Till will also serve as play-by-play commentators.

In addition to comprehensive Rolex 24 At Daytona coverage, Peacock will also provide exclusive streaming coverage of Robert Wickens’ return to racing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Daytona this Friday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ coverage will also include a number of features surrounding the Rolex 24, including a piece highlighting the 60-year anniversary of the event, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s interview with Mario Andretti, and an interview with Robert Wickens following his return to racing on Friday.

Below are the broadcast details for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. All coverage will also stream on Peacock.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play/Host : Leigh Diffey, Dave Burns, Brian Till, Marty Snider

Analyst : Calvin Fish, Dale Earnhardt Jr., James Hinchcliffe, Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton, Townsend Bell

Pit Reporters : Parker Kligerman, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

Reporter : Vanessa Richardson



HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Time (ET) Platform Sat., January 29 1:30-2:30 p.m. NBC 2:30-4 p.m. Peacock 4-7 p.m. USA Network 7-10 p.m. Peacock 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. USA Network Sun., January 30 3-6 a.m. Peacock 6 a.m. – Noon USA Network Noon – 2 p.m. NBC

Below is the full 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship schedule with platforms and times, all ET:

Date Race Circuit Network Start Time Sat., March 19 Twelve Hours of Sebring Sebring International Raceway USA/Peacock 10 a.m. Sat., April 9 Grand Prix of Long Beach Long Beach Street Circuit USA 5 p.m. Sun., May 1 Laguna Seca WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 15 Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course USA 2 p.m. Sat., June 4 Detroit Grand Prix Belle Isle Park USA 3 p.m. Sun., June 28 Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen International USA/Peacock 10:30 a.m. Sun., July 3 Sports Car Grand Prix Canadian Tire Motorsport Park NBC 3 p.m. Sat., July 16 Northeast Grand Prix Lime Rock Park USA/Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Aug. 7 Road America Road America USA/Peacock TBD Sun., Aug. 28 GT Challenge at VIR VIRginia International Raceway USA 2 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1 Petit Le Mans Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta NBC/USA/Peacock 12 p.m.

SUPERCROSS RETURNS TO ANAHEIM THIS SATURDAY AT 10 P.M. ET LIVE ON CNBC AND PEACOCK

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season continues this weekend from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., live on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, as the series continues its California swing to open the year. Chase Sexton is coming off his first career win the 450SX Class in Oakland, marking the third different winner in three races to open the season. Michael Mosiman earned his first career win in the 250SX Class. Two-time 250SX East Champion Zach Osborne will serve as on-track analyst for this week’s broadcast.

Qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play : Daniel Blair

Analyst : Ricky Carmichael

On-Track Analyst : Zach Osborne

Reporter : Kristen Beat

HOW TO WATCH

TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 29 Monster Energy Supercross – Qualifying Peacock 4 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race CNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10 p.m. Sun., Jan. 30 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC 10 a.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race* NBC 3 p.m.

All 17 Supercross races, highlighted by exclusive live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main event races, will be presented across NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. The 2022 season will feature a record three live races and 13 total hours of coverage on NBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

NBC Sports PR