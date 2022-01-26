Stout Cadillac Racing lineup ready for Rolex 24 At Daytona

NBC will kick off race coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 29, and return for the exciting conclusion at noon ET Sunday, Jan. 30. USA Network and Peacock will have complementary telecasts. The IMSA Radio broadcast can be heard on XM 202 and SiriusXM Online 972.
Cadillac production lineup on display
Spectators will have the opportunity to see an exciting lineup of Cadillac vehicles, including the CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blackwing, at the Cadillac display in the Fan Midway during the race weekend.
The Blackwing sedans are the most track-capable production vehicles to display the Cadillac crest.
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing recently set the lap record for production vehicles at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R Rolex 24 At Daytona results 2021-2017
2021: Second – Action Express Racing (Jimmie Johnson, Simon Pagenaud, Mike Rockenfeller, Kamui Kobayashi)
Fifth – Chip Ganassi Racing (Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon, Kevin Magnussen)
Eighth* – Whelen Engineering (Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway, Chase Elliott)
34th – Mustang Sampling (Tristan Vautier, Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval)
* - pole
2020: Overall win – Wayne Taylor Racing (Renger van der Zande, Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon, Kamui Kobayashi)
Third – JDC-Mustand Sampling Racing (Joao Barbosa, Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval)
Fifth – JDC-Miller Motorsports (Tristan Vautier, Juan Piedrahita, Mathies Leist, Chris Miller)
Seventh – Whelen Engineering Racing (Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani, Mike Conway, Felipe Albuquerque)
2019: Overall win – Konica Minolta (Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi)
Second – Whelen Engineering (Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani)
Fifth – JDC-Miller Motorsports (Tristan Vautier, Devlin DeFrancesco, Rubens Barrichello, Misha Goikhberg)
Ninth (seventh in class) – Mustang Sampling Racing (Filipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi)
29th (eighth in class) – Juncos Racing (Will Owen, Kyle Kaiser, Rene Binder, Agustin Canapino)
43rd (10th in class) – JDC-Miller Motorsports (Simon Trummer, Stephen Simpson, Chris Miller, Juan Piedrahita)
2018: Overall win – Mustang Sampling Racing (Filipe Albuquerque, Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi)
Second – Whelen Engineering Racing(Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr, Mike Conway)
45th (15th in class)* -- Wayne Taylor Racing (Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Ryan Hunter-Reay)
50th (20th in class) – Spirit of Daytona Racing (Matt McMurry, Tristan Vautier, Eddie Cheever III)
* - pole
2017: Overall win – Wayne Taylor Racing (Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Max Angelelli, Jeff Gordon)
Second* -- Mustang Sampling Racing (Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi, Filipe Albuquerque)
14th (sixth in class) – Whelen Engineering Racing (Eric Curran, Dane Cameron, Mike Conway, Seb Morris)
* - pole