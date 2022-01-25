AGS sponsors SVRA

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that American Global Standards (AGS) joined its fold of best-in-class partners. AGS is a leading registrar of Quality, IT Security and Environmental management systems to ISO 9001, 27001 & 14001 internationally recognized standards and is now the Official ISO Certification Company of SVRA. The company provides independent, third-party assessments of management systems for all industries.

"I am very enthusiastic about investment relationships like AGS because they are strategic," said Tony Parella, SVRA president and CEO. “AGS already has customers among our race team owners. Our SpeedTour paddock is chock-full of high-net-worth individuals. A good percentage of them are business owners and executives with customer sets requiring ISO certification from their vendors. AGS makes it efficient and profitable for them to meet those requirements. We strive to foster partnership agreements to create a B2B ecosystem that delivers tremendous value for everyone involved.”

AGS brings top expertise in meeting the all-important requirements of ISO certification. ISO certification is essential for many companies for a supplier to do business with their firms. Not only do customers demand ISO quality assurance from the suppliers they do business with, but also going through the process is consistent with management best practices. Certified businesses realize significant cost savings by removing time-consuming review burdens from top management, organizing and improving the efficiency of their processes, and engraining a systemic continuous improvement culture.

"As a vintage racer, I fully appreciate the robust business-to-business environment Tony has created in the SVRA paddock," said Stephen S. Keneally, AGS president. "Racers are inherently competitive people always looking for an edge. That's what we provide our clients at AGS. We ensure they can meet the fundamental requirements of their customers for doing business with them and identify opportunities to continuously improve the efficiencies of their operations. We at AGS operate with the clear purpose of helping companies excel.”

SpeedTour's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. AGS joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of partners highly visible at SpeedTour event weekends, in SpeedTour Quarterly magazine, and various SpeedTour websites and social media platforms. Among these partners are Lucas Oil, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, FAST, Marathon Coach, WeatherTech, Summit Racing Equipment, and CG Detroit.