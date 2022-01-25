FOX Sports Announces 2022 Progressive American Flat Track TV Schedule

Progressive American Flat Track and FOX Sports announced today the broadcast schedule for the much-anticipated 2022 season. All 18 races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots, starting with back-to-back coverage from the Volusia Half-Mile Doubleheader on Sunday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The FOX Sports coverage of AFT will premiere on FS1 within two weeks of each event, followed by a re-air on FS2. The schedule also leverages FOX Sports’ outstanding motorsports line-up to maximize viewership for AFT’s debut season on the network. The premiere telecasts on FS1 have been scheduled directly before or after other highly rated motorsports programming.

Progressive AFT ranks among the world’s most historic and thrilling forms of motorsport. Featuring the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycle racers, the season-long battle for the coveted Championship is waged over four distinct disciplines – Mile ovals, Half-Mile ovals, Short Track ovals, and TTs, which incorporate left- and right-hand turns and a jump. Combined, they serve as the ultimate test of rider skill while also consistently delivering unpredictable, adrenaline-fueled racing.

Routinely delivering bar to bar battles at speeds approaching 140 mph, the series continually satisfies the most loyal fanbase in motorcycle racing while promising to be an exciting discovery for legions of new fans who witness the action for the first time on FOX Sports.

Livestreaming coverage of all rounds will also be available for fans that want to catch every second of the racing action. Additional information about livestreaming as well as the on-air commentary team will be announced in the near future.

2022 Television Schedule for Progressive AFT on FS1:

Sunday, March 20 – Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, March 20 – Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile II – 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, March 27 – Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile – 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, May 1 – I-70 Half-Mile – 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, June 5 – Mission Foods Red Mile I – 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT) on FS1

Saturday, June 11 – Mission Foods Red Mile II – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Saturday, June 18 – Laconia Short Track – 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, July 3 – Lima Half-Mile – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Saturday, July 9 – Mission Foods New York Short Track – 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Saturday, July 23 – Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile – 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, August 7 – Peoria TT – 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, August 14 – Black Hills Half-Mile – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, August 21 – Castle Rock TT – 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Saturday, August 27 – Sacramento Mile – 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, September 11 – Springfield Mile I – 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, September 18 – Springfield Mile II – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, October 2 – Cedar Lake Short Track – 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT) on FS1

Sunday, October 23 – Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III – 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on FS1

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with a Daytona Bike Week doubleheader on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. Secure your tickets to this bar-to-bar season opener now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3666.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.