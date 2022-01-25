2022 ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown Dates Announced

The ten dates for the 2022 ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown have been announced, starting with the March 11 race at Phoenix Raceway and culminating with the finale at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15.

The Sioux Chief Showdown is a series within the overall ARCA Menards Series that allows drivers as young as 15 years of age to compete for a championship. The ten races are held on paved ovals one mile in length or under, road courses, and in 2022, a dirt track.

The highlights:

· Two one-mile paved ovals are on the schedule, with the March stop at Phoenix joined by the August race at The Milwaukee Mile.

· Two road course races are included, with events in July at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and in August at Watkins Glen International.

· The DuQuoin State Fairgrounds returns to the Showdown schedule for the first time in three years.

· Short track races at Iowa Speedway, Berlin Raceway, Elko Speedway, and Lucas Oil Raceway join the finale at Bristol.

· The Phoenix race is a conjunction event with the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West; the races at Iowa, Milwaukee, and Bristol are conjunction races with the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East. The Bristol race will also serve as the championship event for the East series.

FS1 will televise races at Watkins Glen and Bristol live, with the bulk of the schedule televised live flag-to-flag on MAVTV. The MAVTV races will be streamed live on FloRacing, while the races on FS1 will be streamed live on the FOX Sports app.

The complete 2022 ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown schedule:

Date Track Location

March 11 Phoenix Raceway Avondale, AZ

June 11 Iowa Speedway Newton, IA

June 18 Berlin Raceway Marne, MI

June 25 Elko Speedway Elko, MN

July 8 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

July 29 Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, IN

Aug. 19 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, NY

Aug. 28 The Milwaukee Mile West Allis, WI

Sept. 4 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, IL

Sept. 15 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN

