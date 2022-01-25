Cadillac Racing DPi-V.Rs connect to powerful Blackwing sedans

The V-Performance Academy program is part of the next-level Cadillac ownership experience and includes accommodations at Spring Mountain Motor Resort in addition to classroom and on-track training.

The No. 02 Cadillac Accessories DPi-V.R’s livery draws attention to the luxury brand’s complete portfolio of genuine Cadillac Accessories – from premium all-weather floor liners to brake system upgrade kits to unique wheel options.

Each piece is designed, developed and manufactured to enhance the appearance, performance and capability of Cadillac vehicles.

Learn more about the V-Series, the Cadillac V-Performance Academy and Cadillac Accessories at www.cadillac.com .

Both Cadillac DPi-V.R race cars will be campaigned by Chip Ganassi Racing during the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season on a variety of challenging road courses and street circuits. Cadillac will be seeking its fifth overall victory in the 60th edition of the Rolex 24 At Daytona since the DPi class was formed in 2017.

Cadillac is the reigning IMSA DPi Manufacturer Champion, while Action Express Racing claimed the 2021 IMS DPi Team and Driver Championship (Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr in the No. 31 Whelden Engineering Racing) in a Cadillac DPi-V.R.