IMSA Shows Again It Is Home to Great Manufacturer Competition

|
|
Mercedes-AMG – There are six Mercedes-AMG GT3 cars competing in the WeatherTech Championship, two in GTD PRO (both for the WeatherTech Racing/Proton USA team) and four in GTD (one each for Alegra Motorsports, Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports, Sun Energy 1 and Winward Racing). Winward is the defending GTD champion at the Rolex 24. There are also four Mercedes-AMG GT4 entries for Daytona in the Michelin Pilot Challenge GS class; three from Murillo Racing and the fourth for Capstone Motorsports.
Porsche – The winningest manufacturer in IMSA will be well represented again in 2022. The WeatherTech Championship will see seven Porsche 911 GT3 Rs in action at the Rolex 24 – three in the GTD PRO class (one each for KCMG, Pfaff Motorsports and WeatherTech Racing) and four in GTD (one each for GMG Racing, Hardpoint, Team TGM and Wright Motorsports). Porsche’s Michelin Pilot Challenge presence has grown substantially, with seven cars set for the GS class in Daytona – all racing the Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport. Participating teams are Team TGM with two cars and BG Motorsports, Black Swan Racing, CarBahn with Peregrine Racing, GMG Racing and McCann Racing. On top of that, the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series returns under IMSA sanction after a successful 2021 debut for the single-make support series using Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars.
Toyota – After joining the Michelin Pilot Challenge ranks in 2021, the manufacturer has upped its game significantly, growing from a single Daytona entry to five this year. Riley Motorsports, which launched the program a season ago, is back with two Toyota Supra GT4s in ’22. Joining them on the BMW M Endurance Challenge grid will be single entries from Forbush Performance, JG Wentworth by Infinity Autosport and Smooge Racing.
During the 2021 season, 10 of the 13 manufacturers competing in the WeatherTech Championship won at least one race. In the Michelin Pilot Challenge, 10 of 12 manufacturers won races during the year. It showed yet again that there’s no place better for an auto manufacturer to compete with the best than IMSA.