IMSA Shows Again It Is Home to Great Manufacturer Competition

BMW – A longtime IMSA competitor with entries in the WeatherTech Championship and Michelin Pilot Challenge that’s sporting the new BMW M4 GT3 in 2022, a year in which the manufacturer is celebrating 50 years of its M performance brand. The WeatherTech Championship program finds three M4 GT3s in action, two out of the BMW M Team RLL stable in GTD PRO and the third for Turner Motorsport in GTD. Turner also operates two BMW M4 GT4s in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, with Random Vandals Racing entering a third GT4 at Daytona.

Cadillac – The premium brand from General Motors has the most entries of any WeatherTech Championship DPi manufacturer, with five Cadillac DPi-V.R machines set to compete in the Rolex 24 – two each from Action Express Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing and one from JDC-Miller MotorSports. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac from Action Express won the 2021 DPi championship.

Chevrolet – Races two of its most popular makes, one in the WeatherTech Championship and one in the Michelin Pilot Challenge. The Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R GTD is part of the new GTD PRO class in the WeatherTech Championship after winning the GT Le Mans title the past two seasons. One Corvette will race for the entire season, with a second entered in the Rolex 24. Meanwhile in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, Rebel Rock Racing runs a Camaro GT4.R.

Ferrari – A staple of sports car racing for decades, the Italian brand is represented in the WeatherTech Championship at the Rolex 24 by the Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE in GTD PRO and by AF Corse and Cetilar Racing in GTD. IMSA also sanctions the single-make Ferrari Challenge North America series that uses Ferrari Challenge 488 EVO machines.

Ford – The “blue oval” has four Ford Mustang GT4s entered for the Michelin Pilot Challenge GS class opener, three from PF Racing and the fourth by Kohr Motorsports.

Honda – Returns to Michelin Pilot Challenge in 2022 with three Honda Civic FK7 TCR entries, the No. 73 from LA Honda World Racing, the No. 89 HART (Honda of America Race Team) Civic and the No. 99 operated by the Victor Gonzalez Racing Team.

Hyundai – Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian has captured the last three TCR championships in the Michelin Pilot Challenge and will seek a four-peat with an expected six-car armada of Hyundai Elantra N TCR entries. Van der Steur Racing is also back with a single Hyundai Veloster N TCR.

Lamborghini – The Italian manufacturer won the GTD PRO class in Sunday’s Rolex 24 qualifying race and will start on the pole for the 24-hour extravaganza with the TR3 Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3. There are also four Huracán GT3s entered in the GTD class, one each for CarBahn with Peregrine Racing, NTE Sport, T3 Racing and TR3 Racing. IMSA also sanctions the single-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series, with all entrants running the new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 spec in 2022.

Lexus – Vasser Sullivan is fielding a pair of Lexus RC F GT3s in the WeatherTech Championship – one each in the GTD PRO and GTD classes this year.

Mazda – For the second year, IMSA is sanctioning the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, the exciting entry-level series that saw more than half its 14 races last year decided by less than 0.6 seconds.